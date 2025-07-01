Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was planning for a few hours of overnight power outages on two nights this week to test its emergency lighting system.
But that work affecting the domestic terminal has been delayed until after the July Fourth holiday weekend, the airport said Tuesday.
The initial test, which would have stretched into the early morning hours of Tuesday, was scrubbed because of “flight operations concerns” and impact to passengers, an airport spokesperson said.
The planned second test, largely during the early hours of Thursday, will also be delayed because of holiday travel volumes.
The testing will still happen, but likely not until the July 8-15 time frame, as part of a long-term effort to upgrade the airport’s electrical systems.
As initially announced, the overnight outages would affect the main security checkpoint, airport lighting, escalators, elevators, some interior doors, ticketing counters and baggage claim systems between 11:59 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.
When the outages do occur, passengers should expect “limited lighting,” airport officials said on social media.
Since a disastrous 2017 power outage that shut Hartsfield-Jackson down for 11 hours, the airport has been working toward building an entire redundant power system.
Georgia Power committed to provide $130 million in generators toward the goal.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Cancellations at Atlanta airport continue after storms
A Delta spokesperson confirmed to the AJC that additional delays and cancellations are expected Saturday as workers reset aircraft and flight crews take required rest periods.
After ‘worst-case scenario’ weather, Delta insists it’s on track for July 4
Thunderstorms, high winds and hail combined to create a pretty rough summer weather scenario for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this weekend.
Airport braces for more than a week’s worth of July 4th crowds
This Friday will be the busiest with nearly 400,000 projected passengers, according to the Atlanta airport.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch
Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.
Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth
Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.
GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service
The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.