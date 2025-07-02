Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Woman fatally shot in DeKalb business parking lot after fight, police say

Officials have not said what sparked the altercation, deadly shooting.
DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting in a parking lot on Columbia Drive early Wednesday. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting in a parking lot on Columbia Drive early Wednesday. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
By
40 minutes ago

A fight in DeKalb County sparked a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday, according to police.

DeKalb officers got a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived, they determined shots were fired in the parking lot of a business, officials said. The location is less than a block from the intersection with Memorial Drive in the Belvedere Park community.

Police did not specify which establishment the lot belonged to, but the Wild N Out Market and Cafe is there, as well as an Autozone Auto Parts store. Both businesses were closed at the time the 911 call was made.

Responding officers learned the victim, identified by police only as a woman in her 20s, was rushed to a hospital by her friend. She died shortly after, according to authorities.

“Investigators believe a fight led up to the shooting,” police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.

Officials have not said what the fight was about or if they have identified a suspect. No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip to DeKalb police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Four people were injured when an altercation led to gunfire after a basketball game in Jonesboro on Monday, June 23, 2025, police said. (AJC File)

4 shot in parking lot after basketball game at Jonesboro church, police say

Police were called to the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, where players had met for a game.

Arrest made after 17-year-old killed outside Clayton County Kroger

Clayton County police pronounced a 17-year-old dead at the scene after the teen was shot outside of a Kroger on Tara Boulevard in Bonanza.

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

The Latest

A DeKalb County jury has awarded $13 million to two women who say they were sexually assaulted by an unlicensed massage therapist at an Atlanta spa in 2021. (Tyler Estep/AJC)

Credit: Tyler Estep

Atlanta spa must pay $13M in client assault case, jury says

Woman, 60, drowns in Lake Allatoona after medical emergency

18-year-old shot, killed at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.