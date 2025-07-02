A fight in DeKalb County sparked a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday, according to police.
DeKalb officers got a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived, they determined shots were fired in the parking lot of a business, officials said. The location is less than a block from the intersection with Memorial Drive in the Belvedere Park community.
Police did not specify which establishment the lot belonged to, but the Wild N Out Market and Cafe is there, as well as an Autozone Auto Parts store. Both businesses were closed at the time the 911 call was made.
Responding officers learned the victim, identified by police only as a woman in her 20s, was rushed to a hospital by her friend. She died shortly after, according to authorities.
“Investigators believe a fight led up to the shooting,” police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.
Officials have not said what the fight was about or if they have identified a suspect. No other details about the incident have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip to DeKalb police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411.
