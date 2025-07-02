A fight in DeKalb County sparked a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday, according to police.

DeKalb officers got a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Columbia Drive around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived, they determined shots were fired in the parking lot of a business, officials said. The location is less than a block from the intersection with Memorial Drive in the Belvedere Park community.

Police did not specify which establishment the lot belonged to, but the Wild N Out Market and Cafe is there, as well as an Autozone Auto Parts store. Both businesses were closed at the time the 911 call was made.