Woman, 60, drowns in Lake Allatoona after medical emergency

A 60-year-old woman drowned in Lake Allatoona following a medical emergency Tuesday, officials said.
The woman was found face down in the water and recovered by family members before being taken to a hospital, Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon confirmed.
She was swimming on the lake off McKaskey Creek Road in Bartow County when the “medical emergency” occurred, according to McKinnon. Authorities said she was wearing a ski belt, a flotation device worn around the waist.
CPR was performed at the scene, but McKinnon said the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. She was not publicly identified.
In early June, the body of 17-year-old Jackson Cole was found in Lake Allatoona about 100 feet from where his empty boat was located, McKinnon said at the time. Cole’s body was recovered by Cherokee County divers.
In June of last year, 40-year-old Robbie Cornelius drowned at the lake while tubing near Little River Marina, one of the lake’s most popular areas, McKinnon previously said. Officials said he was not wearing a life vest.
