Woman, 60, drowns in Lake Allatoona after medical emergency

CPR was performed at the scene, but McKinnon said the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. She was not publicly identified.

In early June, the body of 17-year-old Jackson Cole was found in Lake Allatoona about 100 feet from where his empty boat was located, McKinnon said at the time. Cole’s body was recovered by Cherokee County divers.

In June of last year, 40-year-old Robbie Cornelius drowned at the lake while tubing near Little River Marina, one of the lake’s most popular areas, McKinnon previously said. Officials said he was not wearing a life vest.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.