Part of a wing flap of a Delta Air Lines plane that departed from Atlanta late Tuesday was later found on a driveway in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
That part came from a Delta Boeing 737-900ER that landed safely at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Atlanta-based Delta informed the FAA that an inspection after landing revealed the part — a portion of the left wing’s trailing edge flap — “was not in place,” according to Delta and the FAA.
Flight 3247 had flown from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Raleigh. There were 109 passengers and six crew members on board.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
“Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will cooperate with investigations as nothing is more important than safety,” the airline said in a written statement.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Cancellations at Atlanta airport continue after storms
A Delta spokesperson confirmed to the AJC that additional delays and cancellations are expected Saturday as workers reset aircraft and flight crews take required rest periods.
After ‘worst-case scenario’ weather, Delta insists it’s on track for July 4
Thunderstorms, high winds and hail combined to create a pretty rough summer weather scenario for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this weekend.
Unions criticize Delta for handling of summer storm
Antiquated IT systems and tight staffing are leaving employees in ‘unacceptably difficult situations,’ Delta's pilot and dispatcher unions say.
Featured
Credit: Reed Williams/AJC
Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar
Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.
Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit
The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.
Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat
The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.