Part of a wing flap of a Delta Air Lines plane that departed from Atlanta late Tuesday was later found on a driveway in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

That part came from a Delta Boeing 737-900ER that landed safely at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Atlanta-based Delta informed the FAA that an inspection after landing revealed the part — a portion of the left wing’s trailing edge flap — “was not in place,” according to Delta and the FAA.