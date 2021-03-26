ajc logo

Coronavirus: Atlanta eases restrictions

Atlanta has begun to reopen, with an increased number of vaccinated adults and easing of restrictions on face masks and social distancing. Here are the latest updates
CDC eases outdoor mask restrictions for vaccinated Americans
Coronavirus
‘We’ve turned a corner’ | CDC eases guidance on indoor masks for fully vaccinated
August 26, 2020 Lawrenceville - Deborah Clinkscales, assistant principal, directs students to maintain social distance as students wearing masks arrive to Jackson Elementary School for the first day of school amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Only kindergartners, first graders and special ed students are coming back, and half the district's students overall have chosen to have in-person instruction this semester. Students are required to wear masks. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Local News| 22m ago
Metro Atlanta schools weigh changes after CDC’s new mask guidance
Now that Atlanta restaurants such as Canoe, shown here on this year's Mother's Day, are getting busier, issues such as staffing are a problem. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
All Food News
Atlanta restaurants face new obstacles as COVID restrictions loosen
Lendahl Lagaly, left, and Duncan Anderson take a selfie next to the status of Phil Niekro before the Atlanta Braves home opener. As more people get vaccinated and the number of new infections decline, people look forward to more normalcy. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Coronavirus
What can I do in Georgia now that I am fully vaccinated?
05/11/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia —Friends Paul Lavietes, left, Alan Swersky, center, and Gary Silver, converse during a group lunch date with their wives at the Astor Room located inside the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta’s Buckhead community, Monday, May 11, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Local News
With or without COVID vaccines, risk perception is highly personal
05/07/2021 — Riverdale, Georgia — Mundy’s Mill High School seniors Christina Jackson, left, and Kirsten Culpeper, second from right, meet teacher Charity Purvis-Jordan, right, on the dance floor during Mundy’s Mill High School prom at Cha’le Gardens in Riverdale, Friday, May 7, 2021. Although Christina used to participate in choreographed ballet and jazz dance, she said she is not a social dancer. She did learn a few Tik Tok dances during the school year and was looking forward to dancing if the DJ played Best Friend by artist Saweetie. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Education| 3h ago
Clayton County students gather for first time — at senior prom
Infinite Energy Arena is planning to host full-scale concerts this year. The Smashing Pumpkins performed at the venue in 2018. Courtesy of Ryan Fleisher
Atlanta Music Scene
As concerts return, here is what fans can expect at area venues
Atlanta United fans raise a giant “Thank you” banner before the game against Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Atlanta United
Mercedes-Benz Stadium welcomes ‘milestone’ of large Atlanta United crowd
Outdoor gathering limit in Atlanta rising to 10,000, events getting back in action
Local News
Atlanta set to allow outdoor events with under 10,000 people after May 15
Fans line up to get into Truist Park before Braves' game against Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves
Attendance for Braves’ weekend series topped 100,000
1
2
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top