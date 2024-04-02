Strong storms tonight could bring tornadoes, hail to metro Atlanta

Storms will be widespread across North Georgia around midnight, and as the cold front pushes south, they will also move toward the southeast part of the state. Rain in metro Atlanta will be strongest between 1 and 3 a.m., according to Nitz.

“Fortunately, this system is going to come through at a steady pace. So, by 4 a.m. before the sun rises, the last of the storm is at our eastern and southeast counties, moving down into Middle Georgia and east into South Carolina,” Nitz said.

There is a moderate risk for EF-2 or stronger tornadoes. While areas west of Fulton County face an elevated risk, there remains a threat in areas to the east.

That risk will start near the Alabama state line around 11 p.m. and move into metro Atlanta by midnight. It then moves into the southern metro around 1 a.m. and continues southeast along with the rain, Nitz said.

Parts of metro Atlanta are also under a moderate risk for hail of up to 2 inches wide. If you park any vehicles outside, it’s recommended that you move them into a garage or under roofing to prevent damage.

Wind gusts may reach 60 mph or more during the heavy rainfall. Areas west of the city are under a high risk of damaging gusts, while areas to the east are under a moderate risk.

Northwest and western central Georgia are more likely to encounter damaging wind gusts early Tuesday evening and through the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Nitz said the storm threat will be gone by the time the sun rises.

“As the bulk of the storms are expected to move through during the nighttime hours while many people may be sleeping, it is incredibly important to ensure you have more than one way to receive warnings this evening,” the NWS stated.

Windy conditions will lessen, but a breeze between 10 and 20 mph will persist Wednesday morning after sunrise. Wind gusts may reach up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will be running much cooler Wednesday due to the cold front, with highs in the low to mid-60s in metro Atlanta.

