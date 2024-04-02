SEVERE WEATHER

Strong storms tonight could bring tornadoes, hail to metro Atlanta

By
0 minutes ago

Storms capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail and tornadoes will impact parts of metro Atlanta starting this evening.

The line of thunderstorms is expected to reach North Georgia between 9 and 11 p.m., later hitting metro Atlanta between 11 p.m. and midnight, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The showers come ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the state overnight and clash with the warm air we’ve been experiencing the past few days. This clash is what is driving the potential for severe weather that is part of a larger system stretching from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast.

Storms will be widespread across North Georgia around midnight, and as the cold front pushes south, they will also move toward the southeast part of the state. Rain in metro Atlanta will be strongest between 1 and 3 a.m., according to Nitz.

“Fortunately, this system is going to come through at a steady pace. So, by 4 a.m. before the sun rises, the last of the storm is at our eastern and southeast counties, moving down into Middle Georgia and east into South Carolina,” Nitz said.

There is a 10% chance of a tornado developing within 25 miles of any given point in areas in the yellow.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

There is a moderate risk for EF-2 or stronger tornadoes. While areas west of Fulton County face an elevated risk, there remains a threat in areas to the east.

That risk will start near the Alabama state line around 11 p.m. and move into metro Atlanta by midnight. It then moves into the southern metro around 1 a.m. and continues southeast along with the rain, Nitz said.

Parts of metro Atlanta are also under a moderate risk for hail of up to 2 inches wide. If you park any vehicles outside, it’s recommended that you move them into a garage or under roofing to prevent damage.

Wind gusts may reach 60 mph or more during the heavy rainfall. Areas west of the city are under a high risk of damaging gusts, while areas to the east are under a moderate risk.

Northwest and western central Georgia are more likely to encounter damaging wind gusts early Tuesday evening and through the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The risk for EF-2 or stronger tornadoes is higher in parts of Fulton County and west of it.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Nitz said the storm threat will be gone by the time the sun rises.

“As the bulk of the storms are expected to move through during the nighttime hours while many people may be sleeping, it is incredibly important to ensure you have more than one way to receive warnings this evening,” the NWS stated.

Windy conditions will lessen, but a breeze between 10 and 20 mph will persist Wednesday morning after sunrise. Wind gusts may reach up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will be running much cooler Wednesday due to the cold front, with highs in the low to mid-60s in metro Atlanta.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Rivian

Rivian’s production dips amid wave of cost-cutting measures

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marvin, a barking deer that squeaks, wants you to pay attention
1h ago
Fired exec wins in court: Jury says pay him the $400,661
1h ago
Atlanta Braves: A guide to parking at Truist Park for the 2024 season
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket