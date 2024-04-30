TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Rainy morning ahead of sunny afternoon

Metro Atlantans are waking up to a mild, rainy Tuesday morning — the last day of April.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 60s ahead of sunrise, and we’ll be up in the upper 70s for highs this afternoon.

We’ll also get a break in the clouds this afternoon before some scattered storms move in this evening.

“We will mix in some sunshine, too, this afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. But “out the door, make sure you take the umbrella. There will be some showers and isolated storms today. You’ll also need the sunglasses at times.”

Things dry out for Wednesday and Thursday, when we could see some of the warmest weather of the year so far. Highs on Thursday are expected to climb into the upper 80s.

We’ll see some rain return to the forecast on Friday, with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. More rain is in the forecast for the weekend, with a 60% chance on Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

Temps stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend.

