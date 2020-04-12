What you need to know if there’s a tornado

Where should you take shelter?

» Storm cellars or basements provide the best protection.

» If that’s not an option, go into an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor.

» In a high-rise, go to a small interior room or hallway on the lowest floor.

» Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. Stay away from corners; they attract debris.

» A vehicle, trailer or mobile home does not provide good protection.

If shelter is not available, lie flat in a ditch or other low-lying area. Do not get under an overpass or bridge.

The American Red Cross also suggests that you:

» Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed.

» Know your community’s warning system, because they aren’t all the same.

» Practice tornado drills so children know what to do

» Remove diseased and damaged limbs from trees before high winds hit.

» Move or secure lawn furniture, trash cans, hanging plants or anything else that can be picked up by the wind and become a projectile.

» Watch for tornado danger signs: dark, often greenish clouds; wall cloud — an isolated lowering of the base of a thunderstorm; cloud of debris; large hail; funnel cloud — a visible rotating extension of the cloud base; roaring noise.

After the storm:

» Finding important documents (deeds, insurance, etc.) will be easier if you’ve stored them in a safe-deposit box or other safe place.

» Use bottled water or boil tap water before drinking it. Discard any food that comes in contact with contaminated water.

» Inspect your home for damage, and take steps to prevent more damage (cover holes with plywood or plastic).

» Stay out of damaged buildings and away from downed power lines.