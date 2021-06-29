July 4th in Atlanta will include fireworks and other celebrations

For those whose holiday traditions include sports, the Atlanta Braves are in town, playing this weekend at Truist Park. The Braves plan fireworks after the Friday game with the Miami Marlins. If the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA require a Game 6, the Hawks would host the Bucks at State Farm Arena on Saturday night.

One of the many events disrupted in 2020 was The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. The annual July 4th race from Lenox Square to Piedmont Park was delayed until Thanksgiving, and the race was virtual. Racers chose their own race courses and reported results online.

The 2021 race is back to its regular July 4th schedule – almost. The race this year is taking place over two days, July 3 and 4, with options for participating in person or virtually.

The Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center is taking place over four days and is open by appointment only to registered race participants and guests they accompany.

Getaways and road trips

Metro Atlantans are expected to be among the many hitting the road, mostly by car, this week. AAA predicts that nearly 1.5 million Georgians will travel for the July 4th holiday, which would make this the second most-traveled July Fourth on record, the AJC has reported. Some travelers choosing road trips instead of flying are trying to avoid crowded planes and airports, where they might risk exposure to COVID-19 variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in many outdoor or indoor locations, unless required by local laws or businesses. But the CDC guidance in May said it’s still best to wear masks in crowded indoor settings such as planes and buses.

Safety at home

