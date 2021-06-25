Parades, festivals and more: July 4th celebrations around Atlanta

Kennesaw’s annual Independence Day celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. on July 3. It will include live music from two stages, street entertainment, food, and children’s activities. Fireworks will also be displayed. The hourlong Kennesaw Parks & Rec’s Kid’s Parade will be held at noon in Commemorative Park.

“No other city does it as well as we do. I am looking forward to celebrating our country’s independence with you and our entire community, beginning with our Salute to America on July 3. God Bless the USA!” Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling said.

6 p.m.-10 p.m. July 3. Free. Downtown Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, KennesawJuly3.com.

17 Baseball invites guests to “join us for an awesome weekend of baseball and top-notch tournament experience.” Attending teams include the Smyrna Slammers and Gwinnett Bandits among others.

8 a.m. July 3 - 6 p.m. July 4. Adults $8, seniors and kids 7-12 $5, kids 6 and under free. Greater Atlanta Area.

Marietta’s annual festival includes a parade and a Marietta Square celebration with fireworks. Free concerts, food, an arts and crafts show, carnival games and a Kid’s Zone are included. This year’s Let Freedom Ring Parade Grand Marshal is “The Essential Worker.”

10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 3. Free. Marietta Square, 39-75 E Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5601, mariettaga.gov.

Food trucks, live music and more are planned for the July 3 event. Pets are welcome but there won’t be VIP tables to rent this year. Many attendees arrive early to set town blankets on the Town Green. Fireworks are also planned.

5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. July 3. Free. Duluth Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth. 770-476-3434, duluthga.net.

The Braves kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a series of Marlins games after playing the New York Mets. Watch the Braves take on the Marlins on the Fourth of July at 1:20 p.m at Truist Park.

Game times vary. July 1-4. Tickets start at $12. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-577-9100, mlb.com/braves.

Tucker’s free annual Fourth of July pool party is happening at noon. Music and hot dogs will be available. A watermelon-eating and cannonball contest are planned.

“We are excited to announce our July 4th Pool Party is a go! Make sure to mark your calendars as you don’t want to miss out on the fun,” Tucker Parks & Recreation said on Facebook.

Noon-4p.m. July 4. Free for children 2 and under, $3 for children 3-11, $5 ages 12 and up. Adults 55 and military veterans $3. 4259 N Park Dr, Tucker. 470-481- 0205.