Stay safe for the Fourth: Plan ahead for the best holiday weekend

“State troopers and officers will be on high visibility patrols with the goal of reducing traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities, as well as discouraging impaired driving,” Wright said.

Here are ways to keep your family safe while enjoying the holiday.

Driving safety tips

1. Plan ahead. Before heading out, make sure any needed vehicle repairs have been made and check the air pressure in the tires, along with fluids and brakes. Have a first-aid kit and any other emergency supplies ready.

2. Obey the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of available time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

3. Do not drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, or call a taxi, ride-sharing service, friend or family member to help you get home safely.

4. Buckle up. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt and that children are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seats.

Fireworks and burgers, not fires

With so many fireworks displays around metro Atlanta, police and firefighters advise letting the professionals handle the patriotic displays.

Every year, an estimated 11,000 people were treated for injuries due to fireworks in U.S. emergency rooms, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Around the Fourth of July, about 200 people are injured each day by fireworks. Sparklers, or hand-held fireworks, are responsible for about 25 percent of the injuries, the commission reported.

Additionally, The National Fire Protection Association reports that more than 16,000 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.

For those who insist on using their own fireworks, do so with caution, experts say.

And for those grilling up burgers and hotdogs, remember never to leave a grill unattended, Ramirez said. Grilling causes approximately 10,000 home fires a year, according to the Red Cross.

Fireworks safety tips:

1. Read the directions carefully, and inspect the device for any defects.

3. Keep a bucket of water, garden hose and fire extinguisher close by.

4. Ignite fireworks outdoors in an open area away from buildings, vehicles, vegetation or any other combustible material.

“Make sure you’re abiding by the state law and that you’re not shooting in the roadway, because that’s illegal,” Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Make a splash

Pools and lakes offer relief from the summer heat. But every year, several in metro Atlanta drown, making water a leading cause of death for children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger. And for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency treatment for water-related incidents.

Drowning is generally quiet, and victims are rarely able to call for help, the CDC says. Plus, drowning can occur in less than a minute.

Swimming safety tips:

1. Provide close and constant attention to children in or near water

2. Use the buddy system. Even experienced swimmers should not swim alone.

3. Children, inexperienced swimmers and boaters should wear life-jackets

4. Swim in an area with a lifeguard when possible.

5. Don’t dive. Enter the water feet first.

Beat the heat

High temperatures in metro Atlanta often reach the 90s this time of year, according to the Channel 2 Action News weather team. Scattered storms may offer some relief, but the heat can be unhealthy for those outside long periods of time.

Signs of heat stroke include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist, changes in consciousness, vomiting and high body temperature, according to the Red Cross. Call 9-1-1 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. And try to cool the person down, such as with wet towels or ice.

Heat safety tips

1. Don't leave children or animals in cars, which can quickly reach 120 degrees

3. Check on relatives or friends without air conditioning and help them find cooler places when possible

4. Plan your outdoor activities carefully, and consider staying indoors during the hottest part of the day

5. Wear sunscreen, even when it’s cloudy, and reapply as directed.