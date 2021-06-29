Stay safe for the Fourth: Plan ahead for the best holiday weekend

Independence Day can be a fun and inspiring holiday - but also a potentially dangerous one. Fireworks, water and the heat are responsible for thousands of injuries and deaths every summer. More vehicles traveling often leads to more crashes, according to law enforcement agencies.
“As we prepare for a more normal Fourth of July celebration this year, it’s important for Georgians to keep safety in mind so they can enjoy the holiday weekend with family and friends and better prevent any unnecessary accidents or potential visits to the emergency room,” Ruby Ramirez, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross of Georgia, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We encourage people to have fun but also celebrate responsibly and safely.”
In 2020, 13 people were killed in crashes on state roads over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the State Patrol. That was less than the 26 who died during the 2019 holiday period, though the coronavirus pandemic likely meant less drivers on state roads.
“With states opening back up around the country, more motorists are traveling the roadways to spend time with friends and loved ones” Col. Chris C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said in an emailed statement. “Although we want everyone to celebrate the holidays, we encourage practicing safe driving habits such as watching the speed limits, making sure everyone is wearing the appropriate safety restraints, paying attention to the road, and not driving impaired.”
During the unofficial kickoff to summer, Memorial Day weekend, 20 people were killed on Georgia roads. At least four others drowned, according to officials.
“State troopers and officers will be on high visibility patrols with the goal of reducing traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities, as well as discouraging impaired driving,” Wright said.
Here are ways to keep your family safe while enjoying the holiday.
Driving safety tips
1. Plan ahead. Before heading out, make sure any needed vehicle repairs have been made and check the air pressure in the tires, along with fluids and brakes. Have a first-aid kit and any other emergency supplies ready.
2. Obey the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of available time needed to avoid a traffic crash.
3. Do not drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, or call a taxi, ride-sharing service, friend or family member to help you get home safely.
4. Buckle up. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt and that children are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seats.
Fireworks and burgers, not fires
With so many fireworks displays around metro Atlanta, police and firefighters advise letting the professionals handle the patriotic displays.
Every year, an estimated 11,000 people were treated for injuries due to fireworks in U.S. emergency rooms, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Around the Fourth of July, about 200 people are injured each day by fireworks. Sparklers, or hand-held fireworks, are responsible for about 25 percent of the injuries, the commission reported.
Additionally, The National Fire Protection Association reports that more than 16,000 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.
For those who insist on using their own fireworks, do so with caution, experts say.
And for those grilling up burgers and hotdogs, remember never to leave a grill unattended, Ramirez said. Grilling causes approximately 10,000 home fires a year, according to the Red Cross.
Fireworks safety tips:
1. Read the directions carefully, and inspect the device for any defects.
2. Read the directions carefully, and inspect the device for any defects.
3. Keep a bucket of water, garden hose and fire extinguisher close by.
4. Ignite fireworks outdoors in an open area away from buildings, vehicles, vegetation or any other combustible material.
“Make sure you’re abiding by the state law and that you’re not shooting in the roadway, because that’s illegal,” Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Make a splash
Pools and lakes offer relief from the summer heat. But every year, several in metro Atlanta drown, making water a leading cause of death for children.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger. And for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency treatment for water-related incidents.
Drowning is generally quiet, and victims are rarely able to call for help, the CDC says. Plus, drowning can occur in less than a minute.
Swimming safety tips:
1. Provide close and constant attention to children in or near water
2. Use the buddy system. Even experienced swimmers should not swim alone.
3. Children, inexperienced swimmers and boaters should wear life-jackets
4. Swim in an area with a lifeguard when possible.
5. Don’t dive. Enter the water feet first.
Beat the heat
High temperatures in metro Atlanta often reach the 90s this time of year, according to the Channel 2 Action News weather team. Scattered storms may offer some relief, but the heat can be unhealthy for those outside long periods of time.
Signs of heat stroke include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist, changes in consciousness, vomiting and high body temperature, according to the Red Cross. Call 9-1-1 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. And try to cool the person down, such as with wet towels or ice.
Heat safety tips
1. Don’t leave children or animals in cars, which can quickly reach 120 degrees you’re thirsty to drink.
2. Don’t leave children or animals in cars, which can quickly reach 120 degrees
3. Check on relatives or friends without air conditioning and help them find cooler places when possible
4. Plan your outdoor activities carefully, and consider staying indoors during the hottest part of the day
5. Wear sunscreen, even when it’s cloudy, and reapply as directed.