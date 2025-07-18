Metro Atlanta
Woman, 60, accused of fatally stabbing woman near Bankhead liquor store

The 53-year-old died at a hospital Wednesday.
A woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of another woman in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Renee Hudson, 60, is accused of killing a 53-year-old woman around 2:30 p.m. at 918 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta police said. The address corresponds to a liquor store and a check-cashing business at the corner with Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Officials did not say if the stabbing took place inside or outside the building.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found by officers with a stab wound to her leg, authorities said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have not said if the women knew each other or what sparked the violence.

Hudson was booked into the Fulton County jail on Thursday. She faces several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

She is being held without bond. Police have not released any other details.

