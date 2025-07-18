A woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of another woman in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Renee Hudson, 60, is accused of killing a 53-year-old woman around 2:30 p.m. at 918 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta police said. The address corresponds to a liquor store and a check-cashing business at the corner with Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Officials did not say if the stabbing took place inside or outside the building.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found by officers with a stab wound to her leg, authorities said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.