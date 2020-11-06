AJC Peachtree Road Race: Maps you can use to plan your virtual run

PlotARoute.com is used in more than 190 countries and the website has helpful how-to guides. Standard membership is free and you can use the site on mobile, desktop and tablets.

Mapometer

Considered an “online map-based route planner for sports people,” users can calculate route distances and elevation profiles from anywhere in the world using Mapometer, which has a desktop and an app component.

AllTrails

For those who want a picturesque scenic route, AllTrails provides a free way to map out your course among the various trails metro Atlanta has to offer. The site also denotes how difficult each trail is, making it a good choice for novices and experienced participants.