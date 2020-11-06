AJC Peachtree Road Race: Maps you can use to plan your virtual run

This year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race will be like none before as participants will tackle the Atlanta tradition virtually. Instead of participants gathering at Peachtree Road and finishing at Piedmont Park, they’ll have the option to map out their own 6.2 mile route.
The Atlanta Track Club will create an app allowing participants to track their times and compare how they performed against fellow runners and walkers, but there are other options those joining the Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race can use to plan their course.
Below is a round-up of a few apps runners, walkers and everyone in between can use when they join the 51st Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Participants should know that they must complete their 10K within the 24 hours of Thanksgiving Day.
PlotARoute.com is used in more than 190 countries and the website has helpful how-to guides. Standard membership is free and you can use the site on mobile, desktop and tablets.
Considered an “online map-based route planner for sports people,” users can calculate route distances and elevation profiles from anywhere in the world using Mapometer, which has a desktop and an app component.
For those who want a picturesque scenic route, AllTrails provides a free way to map out your course among the various trails metro Atlanta has to offer. The site also denotes how difficult each trail is, making it a good choice for novices and experienced participants.