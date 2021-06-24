Where to see fireworks in and around Atlanta

7-9.m. July 4. Free. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000, alpharetta.ga.us

Decatur July 4th Fireworks

The City of Decatur welcomes visitors and residents out to enjoy their fireworks display, which will be launched from the top of the DeKalb County Parking Deck and largely viewable from the downtown areas. The city will not host its annual Pied Piper Parade nor their Concert on the Square due to COVID-19 concerns. However, all are still invited to safely view the 15- to 20-minute fireworks show. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

9 p.m. July 4. Free. Downtown Decatur, Decatur. 678-615-0915, visitdecaturgeorgia.com

Caption 4th of July celebrations are back in 2021.

City of Marietta’s 4th in the Park Celebration

Though officially on Saturday, July 3rd, Marietta’s 4th in the Park Celebration promises a full day of fun. Festivities begin early in Marietta Square, starting with a 10 a.m. parade. The parade is expected to feature more than 30 floats and roughly 2,000 participants. The day of events also includes a kids’ zone with crafts, street food vendors to complement the square’s popular restaurants, live entertainment, and, of course, fireworks.

“The festival, which also kicks off at 10 a.m., is packed full of music, food, artisans and games for adults and children of all ages,” says City of Marietta’s Community Engagement Supervisor Maggi Moss. “The day ends with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:30 p.m., where you will be surrounded by oohs and aahs from everyone in the crowd.”

10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 3. Free. Marietta Square, 50 Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5601, mariettaga.gov

Caption Fireworks are set to return to Truist Park for the Fourth of July weekend. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC) Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

Independence Day Weekend with the Atlanta Braves

Since it’s widely known as “America’s favorite pastime,” a baseball game would be viewed by many as the quintessential outing to celebrate the nation’s independence.

Fortunately, fans will have plenty of opportunities to hit the ballpark over the weekend as the Braves host a four-game stretch, starting Thursday, July 1, with a game against the New York Mets. The Braves organization will hold a fireworks presentation following their Friday night home game against the Miami Marlins. Then on Saturday, the Braves will host another game and celebrate the grand opening of the Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery, which will provide services to veterans. Lastly, the weekend will conclude Sunday with the July 4 baseball game against the Marlins. This game will not feature fireworks, but the Independence Day game programming will include special video highlights, T-38 jet flyovers and other celebrations.

Game times vary. July 1 -4. Free to access The Battery Atlanta Plaza; tickets for Braves game start at $12. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-577-9100, mlb.com/braves.

Caption Sandy Springs has recognized four state-mandated holiday periods for setting off fireworks. AJC FILE

Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration

Previously held at the Concourse Corporate Center, this year’s celebration will kick off for the first time at the City Springs complex. In addition to the restaurants located in and near the complex, visitors will also have the opportunity to partake in food truck options, starting at 6 p.m., and live music from The Rupert’s Orchestra, starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4. Free. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600, sandyspringsga.gov.

Caption Stone Mountain Park's Fantastic Fourth Celebration was voted the “Best Place to see Fireworks in Atlanta” by our readers.

The Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park

Touting praise such as “America’s Most Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks,” from Reader’s Digest, and “Must-See Fireworks Show,” by USA Today, the Stone Mountain Park fireworks show returns for its 53rd year with a bang (or really a few).

“The Fantastic 4th Celebration has been a family summer tradition for many years,” says Michael Dombrowski, vice president and general manager at Stone Mountain Park, about the firework show which started in 1967. The 2020 show was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. “We are so excited to provide families a day full of fun on our attractions, the Lasershow Spectacular and, of course, five days of the exact same fireworks show, July 1-5.”

Each night of the five-day festival will feature their signature laser light show on the mountain, followed immediately after by their fireworks display. Ticketed reservations are required as admissions into the show and park are limited due to the pandemic.

Laser show begins at 9:30 p.m., with the extended fireworks show immediately following. July 1-5. Prices starting at $10 (to reserve a square for up to 4 persons), reservations required. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com.

Caption A private fireside patio at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee. Courtesy of Visit Lake Oconee

The Fourth at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

For a different starry night scene, consider a holiday weekend outside the metro at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds in Lake Oconee. Overnight guests of the property will be treated to the Ritz’s fireworks display and live entertainment on the night of July 3. (Note: a three-night minimum stay is required during the popular weekend).

“There is nothing else like a Fourth of July holiday on the lake as friends and family reconnect and make new memories together — from splashing along the sandy shores of Lake Oconee to enjoying the traditions that have returned to our backyard, including live music and fireworks,” says Ralph Vick, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.

Additionally, returning guests of the Ritz may be in for another type of sparkling surprise as the property recently renovated many of their facilities, including their fireside rooms, family pool, private lakeside cottages and three-floor private Lake House.

Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, 1 Lake Oconee Trail, Greensboro. 706-467-0600, ritzcarlton.com.