Safety tips for at-home fireworks shows this Fourth of July

If you’re wondering where and when to see fireworks this fourth of July in metro Atlanta, your best bet may be to just stay home. Large-scale fireworks shows have by and large been canceled this year amid the coronavirus outbreak (although, there are a couple options on the table).
However, before you take the show into your own hands, there are some things to keep in mind about an at-home fireworks display.
Fireworks come with some risk of injury, especially burns and eye injuries.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of "180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday."
For that reason, the commission is encouraging consumers to:
- Keep fireworks out of the hands of children
- Buy from a reputable vendor
- Follow local and state laws
Remember, if you do decide to stay home and have a fireworks show of your own, rules vary on how late you can set them off, depending on where you live.
While Georgia cities cannot ban the use of fireworks, they can extend hours, regulate where fireworks are sold through zoning and enact taxes on sales, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.
So far this year, fireworks sales are surging, without as many options on how to spend Independence Day.
"We anticipate that more families than ever before will bring the celebration home to their backyards this Independence Day and that's because all of the public displays, by and large, have been canceled," Julie Heckman with the American Pyrotechnics Association told USA TODAY.