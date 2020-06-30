Safety tips for at-home fireworks shows this Fourth of July

Keep fireworks out of the hands of children

Buy from a reputable vendor

Follow local and state laws

Remember, if you do decide to stay home and have a fireworks show of your own, rules vary on how late you can set them off, depending on where you live.

While Georgia cities cannot ban the use of fireworks, they can extend hours, regulate where fireworks are sold through zoning and enact taxes on sales, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.

So far this year, fireworks sales are surging, without as many options on how to spend Independence Day.

"We anticipate that more families than ever before will bring the celebration home to their backyards this Independence Day and that's because all of the public displays, by and large, have been canceled," Julie Heckman with the American Pyrotechnics Association told USA TODAY.