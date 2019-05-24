ajc logo
How to prepare to race in the hot weather

Study Says One Hour Run Could Equal 7 Extra Hours Of Life

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By Najja Parker
There are always special measures to take when going for a run. But with the AJC Peachtree Road Race coming up this summer and temperatures historically in the 90s,  you might want to adhere to extra precautions.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up a few, unique tips to help you stay safe while sweating it out under the sweltering sun.

Take a hot bath

Try soaking in a hot bath a few times before the big day. According to the New York Times, this is a form of heat acclimation, a process that helps the body adapt to higher temperatures over the course of a few days or weeks. During the process, you sweat earlier and more profusely in an effort to reduce the build up of internal heat you may experience while outside.

Wear frozen underwear

Throw on some cooler undies. This is a form of precooling, a New York Times article said. During the process, you can drink icy beverages or apply ice to the skin before working out to lower your internal temperature. That way your body can better withstand the heat.

Add 20 degrees to the outdoor temperature

The weatherman may report that it’s 75 degrees outside. However, you should bump that number up by about 20 to account for how much your body will be moving, The Dallas Morning News recommended. Therefore, dress like it’s warmer, because it will feel hotter minutes after you begin exercising.

Determine your summer pace

Thanks to former U.S. Olympian Jeff Galloway, there’s a way to calculate it, according to runnersconnect.net. For every 5 degrees over the 60-degree mark, plan on a pace about 2 percent slower. If you’re used to running an 8-minute mile at 60 degrees, add 25 seconds in 65 degree weather and a minute and 35 seconds when its 85 degrees.

Beware of what you drink

Alcohol and coffee are diuretics, which increase your urine output. This could put you at risk for dehydration especially during the warmer months. Instead, reach for water and herbal iced teas.

