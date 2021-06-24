ajc logo
X

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2021: MARTA, ride-hailing on race days

Caption
Riding MARTA has become a necessity for many commuters. Here are a few pointers for MARTA newbies.

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is a bit different this year, but some things are still the same — like how to get there.

Although the race returns to an in-person format this year, it will be run over two days: Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. There also is a virtual option where participants can map out their own 6.2-mile route.

ExploreAll you need to know about the 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

For those making their way to Lenox Square to run in person, be aware there is no parking for participants. Your best bets are MARTA or a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.

If you’re taking the train, the gold line will take you Lenox Station, which is near the start. Here’s how to get to Lenox Station from all lines. Rail service will begin at 4 a.m.

If you’re coming from the north, on the red line: Take a train heading to Airport Station. Get off at Lindbergh Center Station. Take the gold line to Lenox Station, or take one of the provided nonstop shuttle buses beginning at 4 a.m. from Lindbergh Center Station (board at Morosgo Drive) to the start of the race.

If you’re coming from the north, on the gold line: Take a train heading to Airport Station. Get off at Lenox Station. Be aware that parking is limited at the Doraville and Brookhaven stations because of COVID-19 vaccination sites.

If you’re coming from the south: Take the gold line to Lenox Station.

If you’re coming from the west: Take the green line heading toward Edgewood/Candler Park or the blue line heading towards Indian Creek. Get off at Five Points and transfer to a gold line train heading to Doraville. Get off at Lenox Station.

If you’re coming from the east: Take either the green line heading toward Bankhead or the blue line heading towards Hamilton E. Holmes. Get off at Five Points and transfer to the gold line heading to Doraville. Get off at Lenox Station.

ExploreWhat to know about the Peachtree Junior

If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots at:

» GA 400 and Lenox Road

» Peachtree Road and Narmore Drive

» E. Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

After the race, make your way to MARTA’s Midtown Station to take the train home.

The Midtown Station is a 15-minute walk from Piedmont Park. You can enter from 10th Street (north) or Peachtree Place (south). Northbound and southbound trains will “load and go” every six minutes, alternating between the red and gold lines, according to MARTA’s website.

If you’re leaving by car, designated pickup areas will be at:

» 8th Street and Monroe Drive

» Park and Monroe drives

» Virginia Avenue and Kanuga Street

» Peachtree Road and 10th Street

You will need to buy a Breeze ticket to ride MARTA.

MARTA will be selling Breeze tickets at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix, or you can stop by any MARTA station and buy your ticket in advance. The price is: $1 for the Breeze ticket, plus $2.50 for one way or $5 for a round trip.

ExploreHow to navigate the 2021 Atlanta Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo

In Other News
1
Why I run: stories from AJC Peachtree Road Race participants
2
AJC Peachtree Road Race: Maps you can use to plan your virtual run
3
How to navigate the 2021 Atlanta Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo
4
How to prepare to race in the hot weather
5
Volunteers needed for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top