AJC Peachtree Road Race 2021: MARTA, ride-hailing on race days

If you’re coming from the north, on the gold line: Take a train heading to Airport Station. Get off at Lenox Station. Be aware that parking is limited at the Doraville and Brookhaven stations because of COVID-19 vaccination sites.

If you’re coming from the south: Take the gold line to Lenox Station.

If you’re coming from the west: Take the green line heading toward Edgewood/Candler Park or the blue line heading towards Indian Creek. Get off at Five Points and transfer to a gold line train heading to Doraville. Get off at Lenox Station.

If you’re coming from the east: Take either the green line heading toward Bankhead or the blue line heading towards Hamilton E. Holmes. Get off at Five Points and transfer to the gold line heading to Doraville. Get off at Lenox Station.

Explore What to know about the Peachtree Junior

If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots at:

» GA 400 and Lenox Road

» Peachtree Road and Narmore Drive

» E. Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

After the race, make your way to MARTA’s Midtown Station to take the train home.

The Midtown Station is a 15-minute walk from Piedmont Park. You can enter from 10th Street (north) or Peachtree Place (south). Northbound and southbound trains will “load and go” every six minutes, alternating between the red and gold lines, according to MARTA’s website.

If you’re leaving by car, designated pickup areas will be at:

» 8th Street and Monroe Drive

» Park and Monroe drives

» Virginia Avenue and Kanuga Street

» Peachtree Road and 10th Street

You will need to buy a Breeze ticket to ride MARTA.

MARTA will be selling Breeze tickets at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix, or you can stop by any MARTA station and buy your ticket in advance. The price is: $1 for the Breeze ticket, plus $2.50 for one way or $5 for a round trip.