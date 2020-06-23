How late can you shoot fireworks in Georgia?

In 2016, the state legalized the use and sale of fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels, spinners, sky flyers, display shells and mortars.

Where can you NOT light fireworks in Georgia?

Some private communities may prohibit fireworks, so be sure to check your complex laws. Remember, it's illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of an electric plant, water treatment plant, waste-water treatment plant, gas station, refinery, electric substation, jail or prison, helipad, hospital, nursing home or other health care facility. It's also illegal to set off fireworks within any park, historic site, recreational area or other state property, according to a copy of state fireworks laws from Paulding County.

While Georgia cities cannot ban the use of fireworks, they can extend hours, regulate where fireworks are sold through zoning and enact taxes on sales, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.

How does your city regulate fireworks?

