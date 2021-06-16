AJC Peachtree Road Race 2021: What to know if you’re joining in-person

Those who purchased race-day pickup when registering for the Peachtree can pick up their number on the day of the race.

Numbers will not be mailed in 2021.

Can I get water on the course?

Yes. The Atlanta Track Club is developing a plan to safely offer fluids. Throughout the course, water sprays and hydration stations will be available.

Does the course have a time limit?

Yes, the course officially closes at noon. It is also a timed event.

Is the course closed to traffic?

Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.

What’s not allowed on the course?

Pets, iPods or mp3 players, wheeled conveyance including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates are not allowed.

Are headphones allowed?

Music players and headphones are strongly discouraged for safety reasons.

Can I bring a backpack?

Participants are not allowed to run/walk the Peachtree with a backpack. If you bring your backpack, the Atlanta Track Club recommends packing light and leaving valuables at home.

Can I meet up with family and friends at the finish?

No, Piedmont Park will be closed to spectators in order to maintain a safe environment for participants and volunteers.

