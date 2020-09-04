Tips from AAA if you’re hitting the road Labor Day weekend

“Labor Day is typically the last big hurrah of the summer travel season,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With students back in school, short road trips become popular solutions to get some relaxation.”
Short road trips have become more popular during the coronavirus pandemic, especially after many airlines either halted flights or limited seating.
Traveling during a pandemic can be confusing for some people, however, so AAA has a variety of free resources to help you plan your getaway.
“We encourage travelers to take advantage of these free resources as they develop their plans,” Waiters said.
COVID-19 travel resources
- AAA’s COVID-19 travel restrictions map provides updated COVID-related travel restrictions, checkpoints and closures.
- AAA TripTiks help map your route and locate open gas stations, hotels, restaurants, campgrounds, auto repair facilities, attractions and more.
- AAA mobile app is free to download for “on the go” access to all the resources listed above including COVID-19 travel restrictions.
- AAA’s best of housekeeping highlights AAA Diamond designated hotels that are recognized for implementing the highest cleaning standards.
Road trip tips
- Prep your vehicle: Visit a AAA approved auto repair facility to ensure your vehicle is ready to hit the road, especially if your vehicle has been sitting in the driveway awhile.
- Plan stops: Destinations and businesses may have adjusted their hours because of the pandemic.
- Pack cleaning supplies and face coverings. Some regions have ordinances requiring the use of masks.
- Pack food and water. This could reduce the number of times you need to go to the store.
Staying in a hotel
- Call ahead. Ask about any restrictions or changes to amenities and the check-in process. Inquire about their cleaning protocols.
- Understand cancellation policies. Hotel cancellation policies can vary based on when you booked, what site you used and whether the booking was for a special rate.
- Bring cleaning supplies. While many hotels are implementing enhanced cleaning protocols, personally sanitizing high-touch areas might provide additional peace of mind.