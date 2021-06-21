Hawks-Bucks playoff series schedule

ajc logo
The Atlanta Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season, after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday.

Atlanta will face former head coach Mike Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks are 2-2 against Milwaukee in the playoffs.

Hawks-Bucks series

All games begin at 8:30 p.m. and air on TNT.

Game 1, Wednesday, June 23: Hawks at Bucks

Game 2, Friday, June 25: Hawks at Bucks

Game 3, Sunday, June 27: Bucks at Hawks

Game 4, Tuesday, June 29: Bucks at Hawks

Game 5*, Thursday, July 1: Hawks at Bucks

Game 6*, Saturday, July 3: Bucks at Hawks

Game 7*, Monday, July 5: Hawks at Bucks

* — If necessary

