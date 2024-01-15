How to watch MLK Day service at Ebenezer Baptist Church

For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is “a day on, not a day off.”

There are numerous events and volunteer opportunities today throughout metro Atlanta.

Events include a 10 a.m. service at Ebenezer Baptist Church with a keynote address by the Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley. It will be streamed online here.

Arline-Bradley is president and CEO of NCNW and the founding principal and CEO of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions. She served as senior advisor and director of external engagement during the Obama Administration in the Department of Health &Human Services for the 19th U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, according to NCNW.

The King Center, 449 Auburn Avenue NE, is coordinating a donation drive today where volunteers will sort and assemble care kit items for the homeless. Donations can be brought to the center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Online donors can purchase items from the center’s Amazon wish list.

Here are other volunteer opportunities to consider, today or any time:

