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Martin Luther King Jr.

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Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learn about important historical sites here in Atlanta and read stories from our archives.

Sweet Auburn Historic District is gateway to Martin Luther King’s Atlanta

Places to visit near Atlanta's Auburn Avenue, the Sweet Auburn Historic District, including the nearby Sweet Auburn Curb Market, Martin Luther King historic site, Atlanta Dail

7 best Martin Luther King Jr. quotes you may not know

Martin Luther King historic site tells story behind MLK’s dream

Why Martin Luther King Jr.’s father changed their names

Last moments of Martin Luther King Jr. filled with normalcy

The remarkable thing about the actual death of Martin Luther King Jr., is that the moments leading up to it were so mundane.

A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek

Martin Luther King Jr.’s last speech almost didn’t happen

Coretta Scott King

In classic photo of Coretta Scott King, ‘you can see the abiding love’

Published Feb. 8, 2006...

Coretta Scott King: Jimmy Carter recalls crucial support

Published Feb. 2, 2006...

Also on AJC.com

Black History in Atlanta

AJC Podcasts: HBCU Journeys

In interviews with Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists, graduates of historically black colleges and universities describe a memorable moment in their HBCU experience.

Unapologetically ATL - Black Culture

PHOTOS: The life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

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On Jan. 15, 1929, Martin Luther King, Jr., the second of three children of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. and Alberta Williams King, was born at the family home on 501 Auburn Avenue. (Phil Skinner / AJC)