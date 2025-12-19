Martin Luther King Jr.
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learn about important historical sites here in Atlanta and read stories from our archives.
Sweet Auburn Historic District is gateway to Martin Luther King’s Atlanta
Places to visit near Atlanta's Auburn Avenue, the Sweet Auburn Historic District, including the nearby Sweet Auburn Curb Market, Martin Luther King historic site, Atlanta Dail
Last moments of Martin Luther King Jr. filled with normalcy
The remarkable thing about the actual death of Martin Luther King Jr., is that the moments leading up to it were so mundane.
Coretta Scott King
In classic photo of Coretta Scott King, ‘you can see the abiding love’
Published Feb. 8, 2006...
Coretta Scott King: Jimmy Carter recalls crucial support
Published Feb. 2, 2006...
Also on AJC.com
AJC Podcasts: HBCU Journeys
In interviews with Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists, graduates of historically black colleges and universities describe a memorable moment in their HBCU experience.
PHOTOS: The life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
1 / 19
On Jan. 15, 1929, Martin Luther King, Jr., the second of three children of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. and Alberta Williams King, was born at the family home on 501 Auburn Avenue. (Phil Skinner / AJC)