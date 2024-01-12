MLK Day events, volunteer opportunities

Acworth MLK Celebration and Day of Service: Events include an 8:30 a.m. breakfast at the Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4762 Logan Road in Acworth. At 9:15 a.m. a Unity Walk departs the Roberts School for the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street, for a service project. Items sold at the center benefit the Acworth Expanding Horizons and Acworth Achievers programs.

The Cobb County NAACP and county government are teaming up for the annual celebration including readings, dance and music from 10 a.m. to noon at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway. It is free and open to all and will be streamed on the Cobb TV YouTube page, at youtube.com/CobbCountyGovt.

Jonesboro parade: The city has invited local businesses, marching bands, dance groups, schools, and community and government organizations to participate. Marchers will line up at 10 a.m. on Jonesboro Government Circle before the parade starts at noon. For information email events@jonesboroga.gov.

DeKalb County parade: The procession leaves at 10 a.m. from Chapel Hill Middle School, 3535 Dogwood Farm Road in Decatur and finishes at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, 3991 Snapfinger Road in Lithonia.

Gwinnett County parade: Hosted by the United Ebony Society, events start with an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The parade will leave the center at noon and travel to Central Gwinnett High School, 64 W Crogan Street, where an indoor celebration is being held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The theme for the 2024 event is “LIVING THE DREAM: It Starts with me - Spreading Hope, Courage and Unity.” More information at unitedebonysociety.org/dr-martin-luther-king-parade.

Dunwoody’s 8th Annual day of give back: Volunteers can help with trail maintenance, plantings and park beautification throughout the day at the Dunwoody Nature Center. Adult supervision is required for volunteers under 15. Register online at dunwoodynature.org/volunteer/volunteer-event.

The Dunwoody Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America is partnering with LifeSouth for a blood drive to support the community and sickle cell patients. Amobile blood donation center will be stationed at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Douglasville MLK Day of Service: At Douglas County High School, 8705 Campbellton Street, volunteers of all ages can work with certificated arborists, who will give tips on tree planting, care and pruning techniques. “Let’s come together to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to our community and fostering a greener, healthier environment,” the city of Douglasville wrote on Instagram. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Atlanta History Center: Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Events include civil rights-themed trivia, crafts, kids activities, panel discussions and more. A sensory space and nursing room are also available. There is limited parking at the center on 130 West Paces Ferry Road, so ride sharing is encouraged. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. atlantahistorycenter.com

Smith Family Ranch Community Cleanup and BBQ Fundraiser: The Smith Family Ranch, 1950 E Atlanta Road in Stockbridge, is hosting a MLK Day Community Cleanup and BBQ Fundraiser. Groups and families are invited to the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1950 East Atlanta Road, where they can rebuild animal feed sheds and housing. They can also improve pocket gardens and nature trails, restore habitat, and install their a new community garden. thesmithfamilyranch.com/

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs: MLK Day Game: The Atlanta Hawks are hosting their annual MLK Game at State Farm Arena at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society will sing player introductions and the national anthem and track & field athlete Tommie Smith will be honored for his activism at the 1968 Summer Olympics. At halftime, Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike will perform and pay tribute to the legacy of King Jr. Fans receive a Hawks tote bag. Tickets at Hawks.com/tickets.

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park plans celebrations that are free and open to the public including a block party on Jan. 15 outside King’s birth home on Auburn Avenue. Note, the home itself is closed for ongoing renovations. An annual MLK March and Rally is also scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 15 on the corner of Baker and Peachtree streets. It will end at the King Center. Those events will be streamed online at the King Center’s website, thekingcenter.org.

MARTA will feature customized bus wraps that honor Rev. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King to “serve as a reminder of the importance of the Holiday and how any change starts within ourselves,” said General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. Buses, trains, and the streetcar will operate on Saturday schedules during the federal holiday.