Here’s an early look at who is running for local office in metro Atlanta

Acworth: The city has has two alderman races. Two candidates qualified for the Post 4 run, and the incumbent Post 5 Alderman was the lone qualifier for his seat.

Austell: Council seats for Ward 1, Ward 3 and at-large Post 1 are on the line. Each seat had one candidate qualify, including two incumbents and a newcomer for the Ward 3 seat.

Kennesaw: Five candidates qualified for three council elections. The incumbent for Post 3 will go unchallenged. The Post 4 and Post 5 elections each drew two qualifiers.

Marietta: The incumbent mayor is seeking his fourth term, and drew a challenge from a current councilwoman. All seven council posts are also up for election in Marietta. Three incumbents drew no challengers. Two hopefuls qualified for both the Ward 2 and Ward 4 races, and a pair of newcomers are challenging the Ward 5 seat holder. Only one person qualified to fill the Ward 6 seat left open by the mayoral challenge.

Powder Springs: Incumbents were the only qualifiers for the Ward 1 and Ward 2 council seats. Two qualified to run for Ward 3.

Caption (Courtesy of Marietta)

Fulton County

There are no county commissioners up for re-election this cycle.

Alpharetta: There are nine candidates vying for political office.

Atlanta: According to the final tally released Friday, 13 candidates are running to become mayor of one of the South’s most important cities. None of them are current mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who announced in May she wouldn’t seek re-election. The city council races feature a mix of incumbents, unopposed races and newcomers.

Chattahoochee Hills: The incumbent mayor and District 4 council member face no challengers. The District 2 incumbent has one challenger.

College Park: The Ward 2 incumbent faces two challengers, including a former county commissioner. The Ward 4 incumbent has one opponent.

East Point: The incumbent mayor drew challenges from a current councilwoman and a former councilman. All four at-large council races are contested, with 12 people (including three incumbents) vying for four at-large seats.

Fairburn: The current mayor drew competition from a former mayor and a social worker/educator. Five people, including three incumbents, qualified to run for city council.

Hapeville: The at-large council races drew two people. The Ward 1 race is uncontested for the incumbent. The Ward 2 incumbent has one challenger.

Johns Creek: The mayor, who is the only mayor the city has ever known, is not running again. Instead, a former and current council member each are seeking the top spot. Including them, 11 people are running.

Milton: Like in Johns Creek, the city of Milton is getting a new mayor for the first time. The difference is that person is running unopposed. Including them, seven people are running this cycle.

Palmetto: Three incumbents and three newcomers are vying to fill three of the city council’s at-large seats.

Roswell: A total of 10 people are running. Of the 10, three are incumbents — including the incumbent mayor hoping to retain her spot.

Sandy Springs: There are 17 people seeking office this cycle. That includes the incumbent mayor, who faces one challenger. There is a three-way open race for the District 3 seat. The District 4 incumbent faces three challengers. The incumbents for Districts 1, 5 and 6 all face one opponent. The District 2 races features two non-incumbents.

Caption The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center anchors the City Springs development, funded by a $159 million bond issue in 2015. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM AJC FILE

South Fulton: The incumbent (and first) mayor of the young city faces two challenges, including one current council member. The District 2 incumbent faces one challenger. The District 4 incumbent must fend off four candidates. The District 6 contest drew two candidates.

Union City: The incumbent mayor drew no challengers. Three people, including one incumbent, qualified for two council seats.

DeKalb County

Avondale Estates: Three candidates, including both incumbents, qualified for the two at-large commission seats.

Brookhaven: Two candidates, including the incumbent, qualified for the District 2 seat. Two candidates qualified for the District 4 seat.

Chamblee: One person will run unopposed for the mayor’s seat. The incumbent and one other person qualified for the District 1 seat. There are two candidates qualified for the newly created District 4 seat; It used to be a second at-large seat, which was vacant from Darron Kusman’s resignation. Two people have qualified for the at-large seat.

Clarkston: The incumbent mayor will run unopposed. Seven candidates qualified to run for the three council seats, with only one incumbent qualifying to run for re-election.

Decatur: Two candidates, including the incumbent, qualified for the District 1, Post A, commission seat. The District 2, Post A, incumbent will run unopposed. After the November elections, the commission will appoint a new mayor among themselves, as the incumbent mayor is running for the District 2 spot.

Doraville: Two candidates, including the incumbents, each qualified for the District 1 and District 2 seats. The District 3 incumbent will run unopposed.

Dunwoody: Two candidates qualified for the District 1, Post 1, seat that was vacated by Pam Tallmadge. Two candidates, including the incumbents, each qualified for the District 2, Post 2, and District 3, Post 3, seats.

Lithonia: Three incumbents and one other candidate qualified for the at-large council seats. A referendum for an annexation that would add roughly 300 acres of unincorporated DeKalb County will also be on the ballot. Residents who live in Lithonia and the annexation area will see it on their ballots.

Pine Lake: Four candidates qualified to run for the three council seats. All three incumbents qualified to run for re-election.

Stone Mountain: Three candidates qualified to run for the mayor’s seat. Four candidates, including the incumbent, qualified for the Post 4 seat. Two candidates, including the incumbent, qualified for the Post 5 seat. Three candidates qualified for the Post 6 seat.

Stonecrest: Two candidates, including the incumbent, qualified for the District 1. Three candidates, including the incumbents, each qualified for the District 3 and District 5 seats.

Tucker: Two candidates, including the incumbent, qualified to run for mayor. Two candidates qualified for the District 1, Post 1. Three candidates will run for the District 1, Post 2, seat left open by the death of William “Bill” Rosenfeld. Three candidates each will run for the District 2, Post 1, and District 3, Post 1, seats.

Decatur Board of Education: The District 1, Post A, and at-large district incumbents will run unopposed. Two people will run for the District 2, Post A, post. Decatur residents will also vote on a referendum regarding senior homestead tax exemptions for Decatur City Schools.

Gwinnett County

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners seats are not up for election this year. SPLOST and E-SPLOST referendums won’t appear on this year’s ballot for voters, according to a county spokesperson.

Auburn: Three candidates qualified for two at-large city council seats.

Berkeley Lake: Incumbents Rodney Hammond, Scott Lee and Chip McDaniel will run unopposed for three at-large seats.

Braselton: There are two candidates for the open mayor seat, as the incumbent will not seek re-election. The Post 2 and Post 4 races each have two candidates.

Buford: The Post 2 and Post 4 incumbents will run unopposed.

Buford School Board: One incumbent will have no opposition. There will be two candidates for another seat.

Dacula: One candidate will challenge the incumbent mayor. Two at-large incumbents will run unopposed.

Duluth: One candidate is running for the open Post 1, as the incumbent will not seek re-election. The Post 2 incumbent will run unopposed. There are two candidates in the Post 3 contest and three candidates in the Post 4 race.

Grayson: The incumbent mayor will run unopposed. The Post 2 and Post 4 incumbents will run unopposed.

Lawrenceville: Three candidates are running for the open Post 3 and Post 4 spots, as neither incumbent will seek re-election.

Lilburn: One person will run unopposed for Post 1. Three candidates are seeking the open Post 3 seat, as the incumbent will not seek re-election. There are two candidates to fill Post 4.

Loganville: One person will run unopposed for mayor, as the incumbent will not seek re-election. There are seven candidates for three at-large seats.

Norcross: The incumbent mayor and one of the at-large council members will run unopposed. There are two candidates for an at-large council seat.

Peachtree Corners: The Post 2 and Post 4 incumbents will run unopposed. There are two candidates vying for the Post 6 spot.

Rest Haven: The incumbent mayor will run unopposed.

Snellville: The incumbents for Post 3 and Post 4 will run unopposed. There are two candidates for Post 5.

Sugar Hill: Mayoral candidates will be on this year’s ballot (incumbent Mayor Steve Edwards will not seek re-election). Candidates for Posts 4 and 5 will be on this year’s ballot. Sugar Hill did not immediately respond to the AJC’s requests for the names of candidates who qualified for local elections.

Suwanee: The Post 3 and Post 3 incumbents will run unopposed. Three people are seeking the Post 5 spot.