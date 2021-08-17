ajc logo
X

UGA art students restore downtown Milton murals

(Right to left) Gabrielle Poteet, Katie Eidson (the project manager) and Alondra Arevalo restored two murals in downtown Milton over the weekend of Aug. 13, 2021. (Photo taken by Robert Meyers of the Milton Historical Society and courtesy of Milton's Facebook page)
Caption
(Right to left) Gabrielle Poteet, Katie Eidson (the project manager) and Alondra Arevalo restored two murals in downtown Milton over the weekend of Aug. 13, 2021. (Photo taken by Robert Meyers of the Milton Historical Society and courtesy of Milton's Facebook page)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

If it seems like two murals in downtown Milton suddenly look fresher, you don’t need an eye appointment.

Students from the University of Georgia’s art department over the weekend restored the pair of murals on the Broadwell Building at 755 Mid Broadwell Road, now home to JRL Coal Co., according to the city’s Facebook page.

ExploreFulton: You can now apply to vote by mail in November 2021 election

Katie Eidson, Gabrielle Poteet, and Alondra Arevalo recreated the original wall paintings, which date to the mid-1960s.

“They harken to the neighborhood’s name and roots, too, with a large green Crabapple topped by a banner saying, ‘The World’s Largest Crabapple,’” according to the Facebook post.

Caption
5 common home renovation mistakes to avoid.Here are a few things you Nationwide says you should pay attention to so that you can sidestep blunders when remodeling your home.Focusing too much on trends.Cutting corners with materials.Rushing when picking a contractor.Buying furniture and decor too early.Not ordering extra flooring

In Other News
1
Atlanta City Council tables police and fire training center proposal
2
Atlanta Councilwoman Jennifer Ide not running for reelection this year
3
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 16)
4
Fulton: You can now apply to vote by mail in November 2021 election
5
The Race for City Hall: What’s behind the big bucks in the Atlanta...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top