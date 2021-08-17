UGA art students restore downtown Milton murals

If it seems like two murals in downtown Milton suddenly look fresher, you don’t need an eye appointment.
Students from the University of Georgia’s art department over the weekend restored the pair of murals on the Broadwell Building at 755 Mid Broadwell Road, now home to JRL Coal Co., according to the city’s Facebook page.
Katie Eidson, Gabrielle Poteet, and Alondra Arevalo recreated the original wall paintings, which date to the mid-1960s.
“They harken to the neighborhood’s name and roots, too, with a large green Crabapple topped by a banner saying, ‘The World’s Largest Crabapple,’” according to the Facebook post.
