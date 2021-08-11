Lilburn residents oppose potential restaurant on Arcado Road

Despite its zoning, the Bailey property is located in an area designated by the city’s 2019 comprehensive plan for residential homes. It exists as an island of commercial use surrounded by sprawling subdivisions of residential homes, including the Parkview Trace subdivision directly beside and behind it.

As of Monday, city staff still hadn’t received actual plans for construction which it could approve or deny. Assistant City Manager Jenny Simpkins said the owner mentioned the possibility of opening a restaurant, but it’s still unknown what kind of restaurant it’d be or what it’d look like.

“I don’t want the rats and the garbage that would be there,” Davis said. “I have a pool in my backyard and it backs up to the property. You think I want rats coming over and nesting in my pool house?”

As of Wednesday, the name of the new property owner was not listed on the Gwinnett County Tax Assessor’s online property map. Lilburn officials declined to share the name of the owner.

Residents voiced their concerns about declining property values, increased traffic and the disturbance that could result from a restaurant opening on Arcado Road.

“It’s all about property value,” said Natasha Grove, who lives near the property. “It’s our main investment, it’s where we live and it’s where most of our money has turned into. We don’t want to see that devalue.”

Some residents said they felt like the city tried to keep the idea for the property under the radar. One woman, who declined to provide her name to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said she only knew about the potential restaurant because of an email sent out by her neighborhood association.

Lilburn is not required to advertise the purchase of land, nor will it be required to hold a public hearing when the owner submits plans to build. Public hearings are only held for certain cases, like when a property owner requests a rezoning or special-use permit.

Philip Holland, a nearby resident of the site, suggested that the property sell again to someone willing to redevelop it into residential homes.

Officials are speaking with the owner to try to persuade them to rezone the property or sell it to someone who will build homes, said City Manager Bill Johnsa. The city offered to speed up the process and waive fees if the current owner wishes to rezone the property for residential use, Simpkins said.

But the owner has the right to build a commercial business on the property if they wish, Johnsa said. Some residents pleaded for city officials to either rezone the property or purchase it themselves. One resident suggested that the city take the land through eminent domain.

City officials stressed that their hands are tied if they cannot convince the current owner to rezone or sell the property. The city worries that it could face a lawsuit for rezoning the property without a request. In regard to eminent domain, Lilburn likely lacks justification for taking over the land, said City Attorney Richard Carothers.

“There’s no overnight solution unless you want to see us irresponsibly spend taxpayer money in court,” Simpkins said.