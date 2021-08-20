Cobb County declares state of emergency as COVID cases surge

The order also urged business owners to reimplement measures to get customers to wear masks indoors as a safeguard for employees and other customers.

The 14-day case rate in Cobb was at 111 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents on July 20, according to Cobb and Douglas Public Health. By Friday, that rate had swelled to 651 cases per 100,000 residents.

The surge of new cases has taken its biggest toll on local hospitals, which county officials say are “critically low” on critical care beds. Local experts worry it could put too heavy a strain on the healthcare system if the surge continues to spread.

According to the health department, hospitalizations in Cobb County have increased 800% since the recent surge began.

On Friday, Cobb County released a public service announcement video of local officials urging stressing the need for residents to get vaccinated and wear masks.

“Right now our hospitals are very full and staffing is very low and they need help. So let us all pitch in together,” said Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health. “Please get vaccinated and wear your mask indoors as we fight this.”

Cobb and Douglas Public Health will provide free COVID tests and vaccines at all its facilities in Cobb County as part of the emergency order. The health department will also dispatch “outreach teams” anywhere 20 or more people are interested in getting vaccinated. The agency can also do in-home shots for homebound residents.

On Tuesday, County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris reinstituted a mask mandate, requiring all visitors, employees, vendors and contractors to wear a face covering before entering indoor county facilities.

County spokesman Ross Cavitt said healthcare providers have already started requesting equipment from a reserve of supplies the Cobb Emergency Management Agency stockpiled using federal assistance.

Cobb County has recorded nearly 86,000 confirmed cases and over 1,137 deaths since the pandemic hit Georgia more than 17 months ago.

Like many areas of the nation, Cobb’s case load began decreasing after vaccines became available in December. But only 55% of Cobb County residents have taken their first shot, and just 49% have received a second dose.

The national goal is for 70% of the population to be fully vaccinated.

Cobb’s 2-week case rate began spiking in July when the Delta variant started becoming the predominant strain of the virus in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta strain is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants and poses a more severe risk to unvaccinated people.