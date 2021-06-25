After 30 years, East Point police chief set to retire

Gardner is set to retire on July 1. City spokeswoman Shannon Wiggins said Friday that no interim chief has been named and the city is still in the hiring process.

Gardner was hired June 13, 1988. He has been chief for seven years, overseeing 170 employees in the city of 35,000 residents, according to his retirement announcement. He served three years in the United States Marine Corps and is now working on a doctoral degree at Restoration Theological Seminary.