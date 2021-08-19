Fulton elections chair resigns, plans to qualify for Atlanta council seat

The chair of the Fulton County elections board resigned Thursday after five months in the role and plans to qualify to run for a seat on Atlanta City Council.
Alex Wan — who in 2009 became the first Asian American politician to win a city council seat — told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he resigned earlier Thursday morning.
He said he plans to qualify this afternoon for the District 6 seat. The position was left open when the seat’s current occupant, Jennifer Ide, announced Monday that she wouldn’t seek re-election.
County commissioners seemed surprised to hear that Wan was running when it was mentioned Wednesday night during a meeting. One commissioner said they thought Wan had told them he wasn’t going to run.
When asked about that, Wan said: “Political landscapes are always changing, as evidenced by the surprise announcement by Councilmember Jennifer Ide on Monday of this week. I had no plans to run for this seat during this cycle, but that development created an unexpected opportunity that led to my decision to run.”
District 6 covers much of Intown and Northeast Atlanta, like Midtown along with Virginia-Highlands and Morningside. It is the seat Wan previously held.
So far, two people — Justin Critz and Courtney Jenee DeDi — have qualified to run for the District 6 seat.
Wan, an entrepreneur who identifies as gay, served as chair of the finance/executive committee during his eight years on city council. He stepped down to run against Felicia Moore for council president in 2017.
Since he finished his second term in 2017, Wan said he has served on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board, the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Council and then the elections board.
Fulton Commissioner Chairman Robb Pitts nominated Wan in March to the role after former chair Mary Carole Cooney resigned due to a prolonged illness.
The elections board is entering uncharted and rocky territory as a process that could mean a state takeover of the board begins.
