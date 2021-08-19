Fulton elections chair resigns, plans to qualify for Atlanta council seat

District 6 covers much of Intown and Northeast Atlanta, like Midtown along with Virginia-Highlands and Morningside. It is the seat Wan previously held.

So far, two people — Justin Critz and Courtney Jenee DeDi — have qualified to run for the District 6 seat.

Wan, an entrepreneur who identifies as gay, served as chair of the finance/executive committee during his eight years on city council. He stepped down to run against Felicia Moore for council president in 2017.

Since he finished his second term in 2017, Wan said he has served on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board, the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Council and then the elections board.

Fulton Commissioner Chairman Robb Pitts nominated Wan in March to the role after former chair Mary Carole Cooney resigned due to a prolonged illness.

The elections board is entering uncharted and rocky territory as a process that could mean a state takeover of the board begins.

