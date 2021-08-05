ajc logo

Atlanta mayor's race 2021 news

Including news about Atlanta City Council elections and other Atlanta city elections in 2021
Atlanta 07-22-2021 Portrait of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s City Hall Reporter Wilborn P. Nobles III (L) and Intown Atlanta hyperlocal reporter J.D. Capelouto (R). (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)
The Race for City Hall: A new mayoral election roundup from the AJC
8h ago
080421 Atlanta: Mayoral candidates Council President Felicia Moore (from left), Councilman Antonio Brown, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, attorney Sharon Gay, Councilman Andre Dickens, and local businessman Richard Wright take part in a mayoral debate hosted by The Young Democrats of Atlanta at Manuel’s Tavern on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Atlanta mayoral campaigns adapt as delta variant surges
Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed talks about running for his third term as mayor during an interview at Colony Square in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Former Atlanta mayor faces new accusations of illegal campaign funding
07/21/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia —Atlanta Mayoral candidate Kasim Reed speaks during the second Atlanta mayoral forum at The Works Upper Westside Atlanta in Atlanta’s Underwood Hills community, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Atlanta’s mayoral candidates address crime concerns at second forum
Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown (right) speaks to members of the press as Michelle Falconer (left) and Bishop John Lewis, chairman of the Vine City Civic Association, look during a press conference Inside Dome Atlanta across the street from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Atlanta mayor’s race: Brown says police non-emergency services are part of his campaign’s
The Atlanta City Hall building. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
Atlanta’s mayoral candidates pitch public safety plans to address crime
May 20, 2021 Atlanta - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leaves after she attended an unveiling event in Summerhill neighborhood on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Grocery chain Publix is slated to anchor the project's retail portion across Hank Aaron Drive from the former Turner Field. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Atlanta mayor returns $413,000 in campaign refunds
Atlanta's mayoral candidates recently submitted their campaign finance reports for the June 30 disclosure deadline. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
Sharon Gay leads pack in fundraising for Atlanta mayor’s race
Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed talks about running for his third term as mayor during an interview at Colony Square in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
‘Not surprising’: Mayoral candidates react to Kasim Reed allegedly misusing campaign...
