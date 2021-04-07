Chamblee voters likely to see new City Council district on November ballot

“It’s a tricky game when you’re playing with 10-year-old data,” he said, adding that current elected officials couldn’t be drawn out of their districts. “I’m comfortable that it is the best map that we could come out with.”

Chamblee residents vote for all council seats regardless of which district they called home, meaning district lines only limit who can run for each seat. Hapeville is the only other Georgia city whose local elections operate this way.

The Chamblee City Council endorsed the new map and reaffirmed their support for across-district voting despite some complaints from residents.

“I think it’ll make the council stronger,” Mayor Eric Clarkson previously told the AJC. “It’s great to have different perspectives from around the city, but it’s also incumbent on our city officials to know everything that’s going on in our city regardless of whether its in your district or not.”

Barring a surprise veto from Gov. Brian Kemp, the new district map will be official before the next round of elections this November. The new district would hold its election alongside races for mayor and the District 1 seat. The new district would replace the vacant at-large seat.

