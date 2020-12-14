Decatur school board approves new senior homestead school tax exemption

*Those in the 65-69 bracket get the $200,000 exemption if they meet an income requirement of making 80 percent (or less) of metro Atlanta’s annual median income for a two-person household, currently $52,960. At 70 and over the income requirement is deleted and everyone gets the $200,000 exemption.

*Given City Schools of Decatur’s current millage rate of 20.25, a $200,000 exemption is worth $4,050 in school taxes you don’t pay. For example, if you own a $500,000 home you are taxed at 50 percent or $250,000, meaning that with the exemption you are taxed on only the remaining $50,000, so you pay $4,050 less in taxes.

If you own a condo valued at $250,000 you are taxed for $125,000 which, since it’s below $200,000 you pay no school taxes. The bottom line is, for every senior 65-69 who meets the income requirement, or every senior 70 and over and regardless of income, you pay no taxes or $4,050 less.

There are three other school-related exemptions that have been on the city books long before 2017. Each remains active, even if this new exemption gets passed. The most notable is the S-2 exemption, passed in 1995, where those 80 and over are exempt from all school taxes if their federal adjusted gross income doesn’t exceed $40,000.