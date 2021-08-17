Gray Television to purchase Third Rail Studios in Doraville

Caption This is a rendering of the new vision for Doraville's Assembly project. Credit: Gray Television Credit: Gray Television

No further details on the sale, such as the price, were provided. Neither Gray nor Third Rail Studios immediately responded to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s requests for comment.

Gray, which owns TV stations in nearly 100 U.S. markets, is using the Assembly site to make one of the state’s largest film production sites. Gipson previously said that Gray’s investment in a small independent film studio, Swirl Films, led the company to ramp up its production footprint.

Third Rail Studios has been located on Assembly property since it was founded in 2016. Its studios are currently leased by Netflix, but Gipson said the small studio company recently landed a deal to work with Apple, which produces shows like “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” for its Apple TV+ streaming service.

“They’re going to maintain their name,” Gipson said. “There will be a transition period between our studios and theirs, but they’re going to keep Third Rail (Studios) for use down the road.”

Gipson, who has been giving the Doraville City Council monthly updates on the Assembly project’s progress, said he anticipates Gray’s film studios to be finished by the third financial quarter of 2022. He expects the full first phase of the project to be completed by mid-2023. Construction on the site will begin Friday.