Gwinnett candidates qualify: Several cities to get new mayors in 2021 elections

Three candidates entered the special election to fill the post by left by longtime Duluth Councilmember Kelly Kelkenberg, who died in August. Yoon-Mi Butler-Hampton will run unopposed in the Lilburn special election to fill the seat left behind by Lindsay Voigt, who resigned in July with plans to move outside the city limits.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners seats are not up for election this year. SPLOST and E-SPLOST referendums will not appear on this year’s ballot for voters, according to a county spokesperson.

Advanced voting for Gwinnett’s municipal elections will take place Monday through Friday, October 12-29, with Saturday voting on October 16 and 23. Some cities in Georgia, including Lawrenceville, will hold Sunday advanced voting.

Absentee ballots for municipal elections can be requested by calling or visiting local city hall offices. Anyone who wishes to vote must register by October 4.

These are the seats that will appear on ballots for Gwinnett’s municipal elections:

Auburn

Three candidates for two at-large City Council seats

Berkeley Lake

Incumbents Rodney Hammond, Scott Lee and Chip McDaniel will run unopposed for three at-large seats on City Council

Braselton

Two candidates for mayor (Incumbent Mayor Bill Orr will not seek reelection)

Two candidates for Post 2 on City Council

Two candidates for Post 4 on City Council

Buford

Incumbent Chris Burge will run unopposed for Post 2 on City Commission

Incumbent Bradley Weeks will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Commission

Bruce Fricks will run unopposed for his current seat on the Buford School Board

Two candidates for Pat Pirkle’s current seat on the Buford School Board

Dacula

Two mayoral candidates

Incumbent Denis Haynes will run unopposed for his at-large City Council seat

Incumbent Daniel Spain will run unopposed for his at-large City Council seat

Duluth

One candidate for Post 1 on City Council (Incumbent Marsha Bomar will not seek reelection)

Incumbent Marline Thomas will run unopposed for Post 2 on City Council

Two candidates for Post 3 on City Council

Three candidates for Post 4 on City Council

Grayson

Incumbent Mayor Allison Wilkerson will run unopposed

Incumbent Bob Foreman will run unopposed for Post 2 on City Council

Incumbent Linda Jenkins will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Council

Lawrenceville

Three candidates for Post 3 on City Council (Incumbent Bob Clark will not seek reelection)

Three candidates for Post 4 on City Council (Incumbent Keith Roche will not seek reelection)

Lilburn

Yoon-Mi Butler-Hampton will run unopposed for Post 1 on City Council (Lindsay Voigt resigned from the seat in July)

Three candidates for Post 3 on City Council (Incumbent Eddie Price will not seek reelection)

Two candidates for Post 4 on City Council

Loganville

Lee “Skip” Baliles will run unopposed for mayor (Incumbent Mayor Rey Martinez will not seek reelection)

Seven candidates for three at-large seats on City Council

Norcross

Incumbent Mayor Craig Newton will run unopposed

Incumbent Bruce Gaynor will run unopposed for an at-large City Council seat

Two candidates for an at-large City Council seat

Peachtree Corners

Incumbent Eric Christ will run unopposed for Post 2 on City Council

Incumbent Jeanne Aulbach will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Council

Two candidates for Post 6 on City Council

Rest Haven

Incumbent Mayor Kenneth Waycaster will run unopposed

Snellville

Incumbent Cristy Lenski will run unopposed for Post 3 on City Council

Incumbent Gretchen Schulz will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Council

Two candidates for Post 5 on City Council

Sugar Hill

Mayoral candidates will be on this year’s ballot (Incumbent Mayor Steve Edwards will not seek reelection)

Candidates for Posts 4 and 5 will be on this year’s ballot

Note: Sugar Hill did not immediately respond to the AJC’s requests for the names of candidates who qualified for local elections

Suwanee