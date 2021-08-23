Gwinnett candidates qualify: Several cities to get new mayors in 2021 elections

Local election season officially started in Gwinnett County this week as candidates qualified to run for mayor and city council seats up for grabs November 2.
All 16 of Gwinnett’s cities will hold elections this year, and for seven of them, the mayor’s seat is on the ballot.
Braselton Mayor Bill Orr, Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez and Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards will not seek reelection. Mayors running unopposed include Allison Wilkerson in Grayson, Craig Newton in Norcross and Kenneth Waycaster in Rest Haven.
Current Dacula Mayor Trey King will be the only incumbent Gwinnett mayor to face a challenger this year, as Wade Anthony will try to unseat him.
A few Gwinnett cities will hold special elections on the same day as the general election to fill open seats.
Three candidates entered the special election to fill the post by left by longtime Duluth Councilmember Kelly Kelkenberg, who died in August. Yoon-Mi Butler-Hampton will run unopposed in the Lilburn special election to fill the seat left behind by Lindsay Voigt, who resigned in July with plans to move outside the city limits.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners seats are not up for election this year. SPLOST and E-SPLOST referendums will not appear on this year’s ballot for voters, according to a county spokesperson.
Advanced voting for Gwinnett’s municipal elections will take place Monday through Friday, October 12-29, with Saturday voting on October 16 and 23. Some cities in Georgia, including Lawrenceville, will hold Sunday advanced voting.
Absentee ballots for municipal elections can be requested by calling or visiting local city hall offices. Anyone who wishes to vote must register by October 4.
These are the seats that will appear on ballots for Gwinnett’s municipal elections:
Auburn
- Three candidates for two at-large City Council seats
Berkeley Lake
- Incumbents Rodney Hammond, Scott Lee and Chip McDaniel will run unopposed for three at-large seats on City Council
Braselton
- Two candidates for mayor (Incumbent Mayor Bill Orr will not seek reelection)
- Two candidates for Post 2 on City Council
- Two candidates for Post 4 on City Council
Buford
- Incumbent Chris Burge will run unopposed for Post 2 on City Commission
- Incumbent Bradley Weeks will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Commission
- Bruce Fricks will run unopposed for his current seat on the Buford School Board
- Two candidates for Pat Pirkle’s current seat on the Buford School Board
Dacula
- Two mayoral candidates
- Incumbent Denis Haynes will run unopposed for his at-large City Council seat
- Incumbent Daniel Spain will run unopposed for his at-large City Council seat
Duluth
- One candidate for Post 1 on City Council (Incumbent Marsha Bomar will not seek reelection)
- Incumbent Marline Thomas will run unopposed for Post 2 on City Council
- Two candidates for Post 3 on City Council
- Three candidates for Post 4 on City Council
Grayson
- Incumbent Mayor Allison Wilkerson will run unopposed
- Incumbent Bob Foreman will run unopposed for Post 2 on City Council
- Incumbent Linda Jenkins will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Council
Lawrenceville
- Three candidates for Post 3 on City Council (Incumbent Bob Clark will not seek reelection)
- Three candidates for Post 4 on City Council (Incumbent Keith Roche will not seek reelection)
Lilburn
- Yoon-Mi Butler-Hampton will run unopposed for Post 1 on City Council (Lindsay Voigt resigned from the seat in July)
- Three candidates for Post 3 on City Council (Incumbent Eddie Price will not seek reelection)
- Two candidates for Post 4 on City Council
Loganville
- Lee “Skip” Baliles will run unopposed for mayor (Incumbent Mayor Rey Martinez will not seek reelection)
- Seven candidates for three at-large seats on City Council
Norcross
- Incumbent Mayor Craig Newton will run unopposed
- Incumbent Bruce Gaynor will run unopposed for an at-large City Council seat
- Two candidates for an at-large City Council seat
Peachtree Corners
- Incumbent Eric Christ will run unopposed for Post 2 on City Council
- Incumbent Jeanne Aulbach will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Council
- Two candidates for Post 6 on City Council
Rest Haven
- Incumbent Mayor Kenneth Waycaster will run unopposed
Snellville
- Incumbent Cristy Lenski will run unopposed for Post 3 on City Council
- Incumbent Gretchen Schulz will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Council
- Two candidates for Post 5 on City Council
Sugar Hill
- Mayoral candidates will be on this year’s ballot (Incumbent Mayor Steve Edwards will not seek reelection)
- Candidates for Posts 4 and 5 will be on this year’s ballot
- Note: Sugar Hill did not immediately respond to the AJC’s requests for the names of candidates who qualified for local elections
Suwanee
- Incumbent Linnea Miller will run unopposed for Post 3 on City Council
- Incumbent Beth Hilscher will run unopposed for Post 4 on City Council
- Three candidates for Post 5 on City Council