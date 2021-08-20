Developer withdraws controversial zoning request for large Stonecrest warehouse

“An hour or two is not a lot of time to talk about future prospects,” Buckley said. “So we haven’t even broached subjects like that.”

The residents who tuned in for the town hall, who were mostly excited to hear the project was paused, repeatedly told Buckley that they’d be open to an industrial facility at a location in Stonecrest that’s already zoned for that type of use. Buckley said he’d pass that feedback on to Duke Realty.

If the company’s last-mile distribution center were to come to Stonecrest, it would join several other new warehouse facilities that have been popping up throughout metro Atlanta over the past few years.

DeKalb County has been one of the epicenters for growth in the logistics industry. A Home Depot distribution center came to Stonecrest this summer, and Amazon also recently announced a last-mile distribution center for Chamblee. The county also recently launched a workforce program meant to expose high school students to the area’s bevy of logistics, manufacturing and transportation jobs.