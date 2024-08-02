A.M. ATL: Transit rides the struggle bus

Morning, y’all! Expect temperatures in the mid-90s again today, though we should cool off a couple degrees over the weekend. Rain chances are relatively low.

New from overnight: The three Americans freed in a landmark prisoner swap with Russia landed back on U.S. soil and reunited with their families.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter offers the latest on back-to-school vaccination rates, Simone Biles’ Georgia connection and an “immersive” Titanic experience. Plus a look ahead at Donald Trump’s Atlanta rally.

But first: Big transit cuts en route.

A BUMPY RIDE

Credit: AJC File Photo Credit: AJC File Photo

The pandemic changed our lives in a lot of ways — and that reality is putting metro Atlanta transit agencies in a jam.

In the most recent example, my AJC colleague David Wickert reports that the regional transit authority plans to dramatically cut Xpress commuter bus services. Those are the ones that run from the ‘burbs to job centers in Atlanta.

How drastic are the cuts? We’re talking about potentially going from 27 routes to 10 — and from 55 stops to 15.

“There comes a time when you have to look at your budget and how many rides you’re providing and say, ‘This isn’t sustainable economically,’” said board member Todd Ver Steeg.

Transit ridership, of course, dropped to just about zero at the heart of the pandemic. But it still hasn’t bounced back the way leaders hoped — primarily because folks just aren’t going to the office as much.

Xpress currently enjoys just 30% of its pre-COVID ridership. And they’re not the only ones with issues.

In May, the number of trips on MARTA rail sat at just 44% of the same month in 2019. The agency already increased the amount of time between trains by several minutes.

The bigger context: All of this takes place as the federal stimulus money that kept many agencies afloat starts drying up.

At the same time: MARTA has fresh plans to add four train stations in Atlanta, in addition to other projects. And two major suburban counties — Cobb and Gwinnett — are preparing to vote on significant transit expansions.

November’s ballots will ask residents in each county to approve new 1% sales taxes to fund offerings like bus rapid transit.

REPUBLICAN RALLY

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Former President Donald Trump and Republican running mate JD Vance are set to rally tomorrow at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center — the same location as Democrat Kamala Harris’ event earlier this week.

They’re scheduled to speak about 5 p.m. Our friends at Politically Georgia will be watching how they address the crowd following Trump’s calamitous recent comments on race.

» More AJC coverage: Republican-led election board revives 2020 double-counting case

WANNA FEEL ANGRY?

Southern Company, the parent of Georgia Power, made $1.2 billion in profits last quarter. That’s an increase of 43% as everyday folks continue feeling the crunch of power bill rate hikes.

DANGEROUS PURSUITS

Miss the AJC’s new investigation into the Georgia State Patrol and a chase policy that helps drive injuries and death? Here’s a primer to get you started.

AN ‘INCREDIBLE’ START

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Atlanta Public Schools started their new school year with zero teaching vacancies — a fact that new Superintendent Bryan Johnson called “incredible.”

“When you go back and think about the commitments that were made with the budget, the increases in salaries, it makes a difference,” Johnson told the AJC while visiting schools Thursday.

DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton and Gwinnett County schools start back Monday.

ON A RELATED NOTE ...

Routine childhood shots for things like measles and polio are “on the right trajectory” in Georgia — but still below pre-pandemic levels and national averages.

The most recent data puts the vaccine rate at 88% for the state’s kindergarteners.

ALL-AROUND AWESOME

Credit: Morry Gash/AP Credit: Morry Gash/AP

Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, further cemented both her comeback and her GOAT status with gold in the individual all-around. Did you know her became co-leader of UGA gymnastics earlier this year?

U.S. teammate Suni Lee took bronze.

MORE SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» Braves: Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley and Matt Olson all homered en route to a 4-2 win over the Marlins. The suddenly resurgent squad has a pretty favorable schedule the rest of the way, too.

» Bulldogs: Georgia football started preseason practice with intense heat — and without wide receiver Rara Thomas, who was dismissed from the team following his arrest on child cruelty charges.

» High school football: As the season ramps up, five local schools will play in nationally televised games.

HAVE A WEEKEND!

Lots of fun on the docket this weekend, whether you’re looking for giant slip-n-slides, a lantern parade or an excuse to drink wine in the middle of the afternoon.

You could also try the new immersive Titanic experience in Doraville, which involves a healthy dose of virtual reality.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 2, 1977

An assassination attempt it was not. But an incident involving a tourist wandering INTO THE OVAL OFFICE and chatting with President Jimmy Carter left the Secret Service blushing.

Carter, meanwhile, calmly set the stranger back on the right course: “Go straight down all the way and turn to your left.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured a pair of enormous boat shoes looming over Bruce Teilhaber, owner of historic Friedman’s Shoes in downtown Atlanta.

Developers attempting to revive South Downtown recently purchased their building, but Friedman’s plans to stay put for now.

ONE MORE THING

Yesterday I mentioned the return of the Pink Pig and the search for a new name. As much as I appreciate your suggestions (especially Pat, who simply said “Give out free bacon”), the official contest is now live.

Go ahead and submit your ideas directly to the folks in charge!

Until next time.