Atlanta Braves

Braves have favorable schedule coming to make up ground in NL East

Chris Sale of the Braves pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

By
0 minutes ago

Don’t declare the Braves’ run atop the National League East finished just yet.

The Braves look like they could have a chance to catch the Phillies, after all. Once 10 games back – and 9-1/2 back Saturday – now they are only 6-1/2 games back. That’s still a notable deficit, but the number doesn’t appear nearly as daunting as it has for much of the season, especially considering the coming slate.

The Braves host Philadelphia for a three-game series Aug. 20-22. Until then, they’ll play a softer group of opponents, beginning with the Marlins at Truist Park on Thursday. The Braves host Miami for four games, host Milwaukee for three, then embark on a 10-game trip to Denver, San Francisco and Anaheim.

Milwaukee is the only club among those with a winning record (and the Braves just won the series in Wisconsin). This set against the Marlins should be especially beneficial given the lowly franchise yet again had a fire sale of veterans as it continues its never-ending rebuild. To Miami’s credit, it did an excellent job maximizing its departing players’ value, but that isn’t going to help it field a major-league-worthy team this week. That’s great news for the Braves.

Meanwhile, the Phillies haven’t won a series since sweeping the Dodgers on July 9-11. That’s five consecutive series losses with a tough second-half schedule ahead. During this Braves homestand, the Phillies will be out west facing two first-place clubs in the Mariners and Dodgers, plus the surging Diamondbacks (33-19 since June 1, second best over that stretch). The Phillies have two against Miami and four against Washington leading into their meeting with the Braves.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Overall, the Braves’ remaining opponents have a .485 winning percentage (No. 24 among schedules, per Tankathon). The Phillies’ coming opponents have posted a .501 winning percentage (No. 17). Both teams will have the chance to take advantage of the Marlins (the Braves face them seven times; the Phillies six times).

The Phillies are an outstanding team, but every club endures trying stretches. Theirs has extended long enough that it’s giving the Braves an opportunity. So a glance at the coming weeks, while factoring in how these teams have fared lately, should provide the Braves with optimism. Of course, some fans would rather the Braves not win the division – thus avoiding the layoff that comes before beginning the NL Division Series – but the team isn’t thinking that way.

Starters Max Fried and Reynaldo Lopez avoided serious injuries. Outfielder Michael Harris II should return this month. Now, Jorge Soler gives the Braves a more reliable leadoff option with power. If the Braves are going to seriously push the Phillies, these next two weeks are going to play a major role.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

