A.M. ATL: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians

Expect August to welcome you appropriately: with swampy temperatures in the mid-90s and heat indexes as high as 110.

Keep an eye out: The GBI issued a Levi’s Call for a 2-month-old girl allegedly abducted by her father in Sandy Springs.

Today's newsletter offers the latest on a contentious high school class, a new stamp honoring Hank Aaron and the imminent return of Atlanta's favorite holiday hog.

But first: an exhaustive and disturbing AJC investigation.

‘NOT WORTH IT’

Credit: John Spink & Channel 2 Action News

The Georgia State Patrol is tasked with policing our highways. Keeping us safe, stopping the bad guys.

But a new, yearlong investigation from AJC reporters Asia Simone Burns and Justin Price found state troopers are also among the most likely law enforcement officers in the country to pursue fleeing suspects — often with tragic results for innocents in the way.

“The cost of all the injuries and deaths is not worth it,” said Lou Dekmar, a retired police chief in LaGrange and former president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. “Especially when most of these started with misdemeanor offenses or traffic infractions.”

THE BASICS: GSP’s pursuit policy is among the most lenient in the country. The AJC identified about 6,700 incidents across Georgia over a five-year period.

Roughly half of the pursuits led to crashes, leaving at least 1,900 people injured and 63 dead . GSP contributes to Georgia’s police pursuit death rate being the worst in the country.

. GSP contributes to Georgia’s police pursuit death rate being the worst in the country. Roughly half of those injured or killed were bystanders or passengers in the fleeing vehicle.

To put it bluntly: That could be you one day.

THE KICKER: The nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum and the U.S. Justice Department recommend law enforcement agencies limit pursuits to situations where 1) a violent crime has been committed and 2) the suspect poses an imminent threat to commit another violent crime.

That’s not the case at GSP, whose policy doesn’t restrict chases according to speed, weather, traffic conditions or potential charges. It leaves many decisions up to the trooper, not a supervisor.

In 2023, for instance: About 87% of pursuits were initiated over nonfelony violations, primarily traffic infractions warranting a simple ticket.

HOW WE GOT THE STORY: Asia and Justin filed dozens of Open Records requests, poured over thousands of pages of documents and pieced together national data.

Their countless interviews included law enforcement leaders, advocates and pursuit-crash survivors — but not Gov. Brian Kemp or Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Billy Hitchens, both of whom declined multiple requests.

I've outlined just the basics of an extensive investigation, so make sure to check out all the stunning reporting — plus charts, maps and video — at ajc.com/chases.

And keep scrolling for more news.

GUESS WHO’S BACK

Credit: AJC File Photo

Get ready folks: The Pink Pig, that delightful holiday swine ride of yesteryear, is ready to oink her way back into our cold, cold hearts. And she’s movin’ to the ‘burbs.

Atlanta’s oddest tradition, which dates to 1953, has been on pause for several years. But a fresh version will emerge at this year’s Georgia Festival of Trees, which starts Nov. 23 at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

They’re still working on the train’s final design and will be looking for a name — got any suggestions? Shoot me an email at tyler.estep@ajc.com and perhaps we’ll put together a poll.

CRIME AND COURTS

» Defense attorneys in the Young Thug trial say they discovered a second secret meeting between Fulton County prosecutors and Judge Ural Glanville, who was removed from the case last month.

» VIDEO: Watch a Gwinnett County Chick-fil-A worker fight off an armed robbery suspect.

» A 16-year-old boy shot and killed in DeKalb County was the younger brother of Roger Fortson, the Georgia airman killed by a Florida deputy in May.

QUESTIONING HISTORY

Credit: Stephen B. Morton / AJC

State School Superintendent Richard Woods now says an Advanced Placement Black studies class, which was piloted for two years before his recent decision to pull funding, violates Georgia’s “divisive concepts” law.

AJC Columnist Maureen Downey doesn’t buy it.

THAT WENT WELL!

Former President Donald Trump’s much-debated appearance at a Black journalists conference devolved into the Republican questioning Kamala Harris’ race, dodging questions and disparaging his hosts.

» More AJC coverage: Appearance undercuts GOP buzz about appealing to Black voters

HANK IS FOREVER

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Braves legend Hank Aaron now has a postage stamp. U.S. Post Office officials unveiled the new offering in an emotional ceremony at Truist Park.

“At this moment in time, I can only say how very, very proud I am and how very, very proud my husband would be,” the legendary slugger’s wife, Billye Suber Aaron, said.

More sports highlights:

Braves: Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud hit back-to-back homers twice in a 6-2 win over the Brewers. Outfielder Jorge Soler went hitless in his debut.

Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud hit back-to-back homers twice in a 6-2 win over the Brewers. Outfielder Jorge Soler went hitless in his debut. Falcons: Wide receiver Drake London is feeling good about another new offense with another new quarterback.

Wide receiver Drake London is feeling good about another new offense with another new quarterback. Olympics: Former Atlantan Coco Gauff lost in doubles and mixed doubles, ending her run in Paris.

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Delta again suspends flights to Israel as tensions in region rise

» Fate of suspended UGA students uncertain 3 months after Gaza protests

» Judge to decide if AG can continue prosecuting training center protesters

» With federal heat protections pending, Atlanta food service workers swelter

» A law school vice dean breaks down the Fearless Fund lawsuit

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 1, 1948

The Atlanta Constitution announced the hiring of its first female associate editor, Doris Lockerman — and issued a bit of a mea culpa. Too many newspaper stories, editor Ralph McGill wrote, treated women “frivolously.”

“The new associate editor and her staff will not patronize women but will recognize them for what they are, intelligent, interested, influential persons,” he wrote.

Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

AJC photographer Seeger Gray captured incoming Marietta High seniors continuing the tradition of toilet papering the school before the first day of classes.

ONE MORE THING

Check out this video of Parker Short, the Young Democrats of Georgia leader who went viral rapping along to the music at Kamala Harris’ Atlanta rally, explaining himself to the AJC!

Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.