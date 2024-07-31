Trump’s contentious appearance in Chicago undercuts GOP buzz about appealing to Black voters

Taken together, the two events show the gulf between how both campaigns are approaching Black voters in Georgia and other battlegrounds after President Joe Biden’s decision to quit the race last week upended the campaign.

Trump’s remarks to the National Association of Black Journalists was meant to showcase his campaign’s efforts to woo Black voters. Instead, it became one of the most unusual — and combative — appearances since he launched his campaign for a new term.

He refused to condemn Republicans who derisively label Harris a “DEI hire,” repeated falsehoods about voting by immigrants in the country illegally, and downplayed Harris’ Black and South Asian heritage.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black,” Trump said. “So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

A few moments later, he accused Harris of initially being “Indian all the way” but only “became a Black person” as her ambitions changed.

Audience members alternated between disbelief, frustration and bemused laughter throughout the half-hour question-and-answer session. Some gasped as he denigrated the moderators and the conference that hosted him.

Trump’s campaign would be happy to capture a double-digit percentage of Black voters in Georgia — a target that Republicans have missed in previous campaigns. But he also hopes to foster enough doubt in Harris’ candidacy that some on-the-fence Black voters stay home.

His appearance Wednesday couldn’t have helped him achieve either goal.

Still, the former president’s Georgia allies say his bruising, unrestrained style is one reason he’ll attract support. Bruce LeVell, a Trump ally who has led campaign outreach initiatives to Black Georgians, said Biden’s record on immigration and the economy will drive more voters to Trump’s corner.

“Black Americans can see a stark contrast between Trump’s successful tenure in office and the failures of the Biden-Harris administration,” he said.

‘Changing the narrative’

Trump’s contentious appearance came as Harris’ campaign is plying its own strategy to appeal to voters of color.

She’s banking on the rising enthusiasm around her campaign to ease concerns about lagging support from the party’s most loyal constituency, and so far polls suggest an uptick of Black support has helped the vice president cut into Trump’s edge in Georgia.

At her Atlanta rally, Harris and her supporters sought to leverage the soaring Democratic enthusiasm behind her campaign with a rally that blended political speeches with high-energy performances.

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion thrilled the crowd of roughly 10,000 at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center, while Quavo spoke about the shooting death of his Migos bandmate Takeoff to renew his support for Harris’ gun control policy.

For Democrats, one of the foremost challenges ahead is ensuring they can convert that enthusiasm into votes in November. Party leaders need no reminder of the swell of excitement around Stacey Abrams’ two failed gubernatorial campaigns.

But they can also point to recent statewide successes beyond Biden — the twin victories of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in 2021 U.S. Senate runoffs, and the reelection of Warnock a year later.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who chairs the state party, said the Harris campaign has clearly put Georgia atop its priority list. She’s expected back in the state next week for a rally in Savannah — along with her yet-to-be announced running mate.

“Our vice president understands that Georgia continues to be the center of the political universe,” she said. “And we are excited about the momentum on the ground. About changing the narrative.”