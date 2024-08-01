5 Georgia football teams to be on ESPN this month

Five Georgia teams will be nationally televised over 10 days this month during ESPN’s 15th High School Football Kickoff series of six games. The teams are Carrollton, Woodward Academy, Grayson, Milton and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.

ESPN2 will televise Carrollton’s game at Woodward Academy on Aug. 16. Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis, a five-star prospect committed to Southern Cal, is the state’s most high-profile high school player.

Woodward, Georgia’s Class 6A runner-up last season, is compelling because of three sons of former NFL players. They are receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. (son of Bettis Sr.), R.J. Harrison (son of Rodney Harrison) and Amarri Irvin (son of Sedrick Irwin).