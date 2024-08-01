High School Sports

5 Georgia football teams to be on ESPN this month

Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass during the first half against Mill Creek in the GHSA Class 7A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Mill Creek defeated Carrollton 70-35. Carrollton freshman quarterback Julian Lewis threw for a state championship game record 531 yards and five touchdowns. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass during the first half against Mill Creek in the GHSA Class 7A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Mill Creek defeated Carrollton 70-35. Carrollton freshman quarterback Julian Lewis threw for a state championship game record 531 yards and five touchdowns. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
1 minute ago

Five Georgia teams will be nationally televised over 10 days this month during ESPN’s 15th High School Football Kickoff series of six games. The teams are Carrollton, Woodward Academy, Grayson, Milton and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.

ESPN2 will televise Carrollton’s game at Woodward Academy on Aug. 16. Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis, a five-star prospect committed to Southern Cal, is the state’s most high-profile high school player.

Woodward, Georgia’s Class 6A runner-up last season, is compelling because of three sons of former NFL players. They are receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. (son of Bettis Sr.), R.J. Harrison (son of Rodney Harrison) and Amarri Irvin (son of Sedrick Irwin).

ESPN2 will cover Grayson’s game at Thompson of Alabama on Aug. 22. Thompson has been Alabama’s state champion in the highest class four of the past five seasons. Grayson made Georgia’s Class 7A semifinals last season.

Milton’s game at American Heritage of Florida will be on ESPN on Aug. 23. Both teams have several top-20 national rankings. Milton won Class 7A last season and returns 18 of 22 starters.

Rabun Gap, a Rabun County boarding school that plays in a North Carolina private league, is playing Baylor in Chattanooga on Aug. 25. ESPN will televise. Five Rabun Gap seniors, including Georgia Tech pledge Justin Hasenhuetl, are committed to major Division I teams.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

