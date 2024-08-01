Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Atlanta? Two lantern-themed events are planned, so you can march in the Parliament of Owls parade or meet countless others at the Water Lantern Festival. If cooling off by zipping down a 200-foot or 50-foot slide sounds like a great time, head to Roswell’s Slip n’ Slide event.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta.

Intown Atlanta

Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade

8- 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Colony Square Midtown, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Wear black and white and get your owl lantern ready to march in the parade, led by the Black Sheep Ensemble. The parade route is a 1.2 mile loop that passes through the new Art Walk.

17th annual Jerry Day ATL

3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. $45 in advance, $55 at the door. Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta St. NW Studio C, Atlanta. 404-876-5566.

Celebrate the life and music of Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead with nine bands performing on two indoor stages. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization Grace Note Foundation for Music Education.

‘Funny Girl’

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Watch the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” complete with “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “People” and other classic songs.

Cobb

Georgia Bridal Show

Noon- 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. $10 in advance, $15 at the door, free for kids 5 and under. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 1-833-933-7469.

Start planning your wedding at this one-stop shopping event where you can connect with all the professionals you’ll need for your big day.

Water Lantern Festival

6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3. $45.99 until Aug. 2, $55.99 on event day, all plus taxes and fees. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.

Make your own lantern (kits are included in the ticket price) to float on the water with others, visit food trucks, listen to music and more.

10 annual Cobb International Film Festival

Continuing Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4. $15 single-day pass, $25 Saturday and Sunday, $50 full festival, with discounts for seniors, students, military/veterans and first responders. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square second floor, Marietta. 678-626-0461.

Watch as filmmakers introduce their works and discuss topics shown in the works, which will be shown.

DeKalb

3rd annual Breastfeeding Awareness Community Walk

7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Free. Emory Decatur Hospital, 2701 North Decatur Road, Decatur.

Join in the third annual walk, which has the theme “Closing the Gap — Breastfeeding Support for All.” A resource fair will also showcase community organizations that support breastfeeding and healthy births.

Hooks & S’mores Deck Party

4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Free, register online. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

Join Arabia Rangers for food and music to celebrate the completion of the Nature Center’s new deck, followed by a short hike to Arabia Lake to fish.

Decatur Makers Market

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Free. Decatur First United Methodist Church parking lot, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur.

Shop works from local artisans, creators and curators, and enjoy food and music from a live DJ.

North Fulton

Slip-N-Slide

Available time slots: 11 a.m.-noon, noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Free with required tickets. Leita Thompson Park, 1200 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Zip down one of two 200-foot slides or the 50-foot slide. Bring towels and inner tubes if you’d like.

Alpharetta Summer Wine Festival

1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. $55, $65 day of event. Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.

Sample your choice of more than 50 wines, try some beers from a small selection, and enjoy live music and tunes from DJ Qtip.

Sowing Seeds of Hope Concert

7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. $60 general admission, $800 VIP table for six. Matilda’s Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Alpharetta. 678-480-6932.

Enjoy Bon Jovi’s biggest hits performed by tribute band Slippery When Wet, as well as comedy from Jamie Bendall. The event is hosted by the SAM Foundation, and all proceeds will directly fund suicide prevention programming in the Alpharetta and Milton areas.

Gwinnett

Button Down Dash 5K

6:30 a.m. registration, 7:45 a.m. race. Saturday, Aug. 3. $40. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-232-3000.

Start in front of City Hall, continue to the Greenway and loop back to finish on the side of City Hall in this USTAF-certified race.

Back to School Jam-along

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Green space at Webb Gin South, 1350 Scenic Highway South, Snellville.

Kick off the upcoming school year with live music, games, giveaways, face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy, popsicles and more.

Flicks on the Green

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Watch the popular film “Lilo & Stitch” under the stars. Since the lawn is being resodded, seating will be on the concrete and deck areas.