Judge rules prosecutors can remain on Young Thug trial

Whitaker must still decide whether a mistrial is warranted in the 19-month-old case against Young Thug and five alleged associates. Already it has become the longest in Georgia’s history. Whitaker took over the turbulent gang and racketeering trial just two weeks ago after the previous judge was removed following outrage from defense attorneys over a private meeting with prosecutors.

Brian Steel argued that, because of that June 10 meeting, Love and Hylton had both become witnesses in the case and needed to be available to be cross-examined by defense attorneys.

But in her order denying the motion, Whitaker wrote that “a defendant seeking disqualification of prosecutors in a trial bears a heavy burden of proving that such an extreme action is warranted.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

It was not the first time Steel has sought to remove Love from the case. In April, Steel argued that the lead prosecutor had become an unsworn witness due to questions she asked a witness in front of the jury. Former presiding judge Ural Glanville denied the motion and allowed Love to remain on the case.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent criminal street gang based in south Atlanta. Attorneys for the Grammy-winning musician deny the charges. He has been in jail since his May 2022 arrest.

This week, Whitaker also denied other motions filed by defense attorneys and prosecutors including:

Multiple motions for bond, including for Young Thug and co-defendant Marquavious Huey

The state’s motion to place a gag order on defense attorneys speaking to the media

Young Thug’s, motion to dismiss the indictment

Co-defendant Quamarvious Nichols’ motion for mistrial based on midtrial substitution of the judge; Young Thug’s motion for mistrial based on alleged judicial and prosecutorial misconduct

Whitaker still has not ruled on the motion for a mistrial filed by attorney Doug Weinstein on behalf of his client Deamonte Kendrick.

Explore Young Thug trial roiled by revelation of second secret meeting

The high-profile case was upended after defense attorneys called on Glanville to step aside because of a meeting he held in his chambers with prosecutors and a lawyer for a key state witness who was reluctant to testify. Glanville rejected those requests.

But a different Fulton County judge said while the meeting itself was not improper, Glanville mishandled requests that he should recuse himself.

Court will resume at 9 a.m.