Ex-Georgia Bulldog Keturah Orji ready to compete in her final Olympics

The two-time Olympian competed in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2021, two Olympics that felt vastly different from each other.

“I remember being starstruck and very nervous at Rio because I was only a sophomore in college, and a lot of the people that I was on the team with or people that I looked up to made me very much in awe. But nonetheless, I was able to finish fourth place and break the American record,” Orji said. “Then in Tokyo, it was weird because there were no fans because of COVID-19, and it just didn’t feel like the typical Olympic experience.”

In Tokyo 2021, Orji finished seventh, making her the only Olympic finalist for Team USA in the women’s triple jump. In Paris, she hopes to become a three-time Olympic finalist, a feat no American woman has done. Also something an American woman has never done is medal in the event, something Orji has had her eyes on for quite some time.

“Honestly, I think I would just be shocked. I would just have to give all the glory to God because it’s been so hard battling knee injuries, and so it would literally be unbelievable,” Orji said in response to her feelings were she to win gold.

With her track and field career ending with this appearance in the Olympics, Orji has thought long and hard on how she’d spend it after this summer. Something she’s always been passionate about is financial literacy and money management, a skill or lesson that many within communities of color aren’t taught.

Orji currently works part-time at a financial planning company, a practice that she studied in college.

“I just wanted to share it with everyone. There’s only so much that I knew about saving when I first learned about money, but like when I got to college, I learned more about investments, taxes, retirement funds and the concepts of creating generational wealth that my mind expanded so much,” Orji said.

Her job enables her to help other people that may lack access to people who are educated in the financial arena, or even people who may be uncomfortable talking to others about their finances. Her objective is to make an affordable, structured way to help and guide people through their financial journeys.

Something Orji always has tried to live by is that she’s more than an athlete. Winning awards like the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year Award was significant to her because it recognized her for academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership. She always tries to relay that message to other athletes, especially those in college, that they’re so much more than their athletic accomplishments or failures.

“You have so many talents and interests, and you should lead with the completeness of who you are, not just with athletics,” Orji said. “I really value people who see me for more than just the Olympian, but as the person that I am, the character that I have and the standard that I hold myself to.”

Orji hopes to be the beacon of light to women of color, instilling values and character traits to set them up for success, in a world where they are heavily marginalized in society. Orji said what messages she gives to young women.

“Focus on staying true to yourself. For me, I love to wear my natural hair out and am a big advocate for young black girls and black women who love to wear their natural hair,” Orji said.

Orji made it clear that she’s more reserved and humble, unlike many elite athletes who are louder and more outgoing. She backs other athletes who can dominate sports and be fierce, while also being more reserved and introverted.

“I just want to communicate to young girls to not feel like there’s not space for you. In this sport, there are people with all different types of personalities within this sport at a high level,” Orji said. “And so just stay true to who you are and work on the things that you desire.”

Orji will be joined by her coaches, parents, husband and a friend from her high school track team at the Paris Olympics. The 10-time U.S. Champion track and field athlete hopes to make New Jersey, the University of Georgia and the United States proud when she competes in the triple jump Friday and Saturday.