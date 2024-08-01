Nation & World News

What to watch for 2024 Paris Olympics: Sha'Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut Friday, August 2

Sha’Carri Richardson makes her long-awaited Olympic debut as track and field events rev up Friday at the Paris Olympics
FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. All signs point toward Richardson getting that win in the Olympic 100-meter final, set for Aug. 3 at the Stade de France. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. All signs point toward Richardson getting that win in the Olympic 100-meter final, set for Aug. 3 at the Stade de France. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Sha'Carri Richardson makes her long-awaited Olympic debut as track and field rev up Friday at the Paris Olympics. Excitement in men's soccer and tennis round out an action-packed day.

Here is a guide of what to look out for:

Richardson's Olympic debut

Richardson missed the Tokyo Games because of a positive marijuana test at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. She will debut as the favorite in the women's 100-meter dash in a first-round heat that starts at 11:50 a.m. CEST (5:50 a.m. EDT).

Richardson is the reigning world champion in the event, and her 10.71-second sprint at the U.S. trials in June made her the fastest woman in the world this year.

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica said Wednesday she will not run in the 100, where she was expected to challenge Richardson for gold. Richardson will still face tough competition from three-time Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, who has won the race twice. Fraser-Pryce is competing in her fifth and final Olympics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time reigning Olympic champion in the 100 and 200, will miss the Paris Games because of an injury.

U.S. men end drought, France and Argentina clash in men's soccer

The U.S. men's soccer team will play Morocco in its first Olympic quarterfinal match in 24 years — since the 2000 Sydney Games.

The Americans are playing in the Olympics for the first time since 2008. They bounced back from their opening loss to France by winning back-to-back games against New Zealand and Guinea.

The match is set to begin at 3 p.m. CEST (9 a.m. EDT) at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The other men's quarterfinal matchups are Japan vs. Spain starting at 5 p.m. CEST (11 a.m. EDT) at Lyon Stadium; and Egypt vs. Paraguay starting at 7 p.m. CEST (1 p.m. EDT) at Marseille Stadium.

A clash between bitter soccer rivals France and Argentina at 9 p.m. CEST (3 p.m. EDT) at Bordeaux Stadium will round out the night. It's a rematch of the 2022 World Cup final in which Argentina won in a penalty shootout.

Excitement in men's tennis

The men's tennis singles semifinals will start at 12 p.m. CEST (6 a.m. EDT).

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semis by eliminating American Tommy Paul 6-3, 7-6 (7) on Thursday. The win made Alcaraz the youngest man to reach the singles semifinals at a Summer Games since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy is also through to the semis after beating Tokyo Games gold medalist Alexander Zverev in their quarterfinal match.

The mixed doubles gold medal match at Roland Garros begins at 7 p.m. CEST (1 p.m. EDT).

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Yes, the 24-year-old favorite in the Olympic 100 meters has been open and honest about her quest to become a more appreciative, mindful version of the person whose positive marijuana test at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials was her unfortunate introduction to a world that knew very little about her.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Kevin Paredes celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the men's Group A soccer match between the United States and Guinea, at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

France's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Argentina's Julian Alvarez gestures during the men's Group B soccer match agaisnt Ukraine at the Lyon stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Tommy Paul, of United States during their men's quarter-final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canada's Summer McIntosh claims 2nd swimming gold medal of the Paris Olympics11m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olympic swimming: Ledecky is fastest in heats of 1500; Marchand advances in 2 more races
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

American swimmer Torri Huske edges teammate Gretchen Walsh by just .04 seconds in 100...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris Olympics Day 2: Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

ACLU sues Washington state city over anti-homeless laws as it seeks workaround to SCOTUS...3m ago
Diplomatic efforts are underway to persuade Maduro to release Venezuela election vote...4m ago
The Snoop Olympics: Paris proving a boon to NBC after interest waned in Tokyo and Beijing...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses