Cardi B announces her pregnancy amid reports of divorce filing from Offset

In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Maxim Super Bowl Party at the Maxim Dome in Minneapolis.

By
13 minutes ago

Cardi B announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she is pregnant with her third child, hours after reports from both Page Six and TMZ that the rapper has filed for divorce from former Migos member Offset.

The couple secretly married in 2017, followed by a public proposal from Offset later that year at Power 99′s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. Cardi B filed for divorce the first time in September 2020, according to a filing with the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia, but withdrew the petition a few months later.

Cardi B told fans in an Instagram live last December that she has “been single for a minute,” but didn’t believe cheating rumors against Offset were true. She followed this by saying, “I don’t care to find out.”

The Grammy-winning rapper shared two photos of her baby bump on Thursday, shocking fans.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” the caption said. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

The post came hours after media news outlet Page Six reported that the couple were on the outs. Despite recent rumors, an insider told Page Six that the divorce is not due to infidelity.

The rapper’s representatives told the outlet that Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is seeking primary custody of their children. The female rapper has two children with Offset, 6-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave, and has not shared publicly if he is the father of her third child. Offset has three other children from previous relationships — Jordan, 14, Kalea, 9, and Kody, 8.

