Cardi B announces her pregnancy amid reports of divorce filing from Offset

The Grammy-winning rapper shared two photos of her baby bump on Thursday, shocking fans.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” the caption said. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

The post came hours after media news outlet Page Six reported that the couple were on the outs. Despite recent rumors, an insider told Page Six that the divorce is not due to infidelity.

The rapper’s representatives told the outlet that Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is seeking primary custody of their children. The female rapper has two children with Offset, 6-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave, and has not shared publicly if he is the father of her third child. Offset has three other children from previous relationships — Jordan, 14, Kalea, 9, and Kody, 8.

