A.M. ATL: Oh goody, toll lanes on 285

But first: metro Atlanta’s next massive migraine of a highway construction project.

TOP END TALKER

Don’t freak out, folks. Construction is still a few years off.

But those toll lanes on the top end of I-285 are getting realer by the day.

Georgia transportation officials recently released more details about their $9.5 billion plan to add two pay-for-play lanes in each direction across the 19 miles between Henderson Road (Tucker) and South Atlanta Road (Vinings).

Here are a few highlights.

1. GDOT says the lanes will ease traffic.

Officials suggest that folks paying the toll could reduce travel times by a whopping 39%. Not willing to pay? You may still cut your commute by a more modest 8%.

The plan calls for MARTA and other transit agencies to operate rapid bus lines in the lanes, too. So that’s nice.

2. People and businesses will be displaced.

Not a lot of specifics yet, but a new environmental study suggests construction will require ousting 21 residents and 44 businesses.

GDOT will need to purchase parts of other properties, too.

3. It won’t be cheap.

Like other metro Atlanta express lanes, tolls will fluctuate according to congestion. The environmental study pegged the average toll around $1.25 — per mile.

And in a fun new twist, the rates will be set by a private company. (It’s complicated; read more here.)

As I said earlier, we’re talking years before all this is finished. Like 2037.

There will, however, be plenty of headaches along the way.

And with the lengthy I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project just about done, perhaps Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch spoke for us all when she said this at a recent informational meeting:

“We are tired.”

You can tell the state what you think about the project right here. Comments close Monday.

DELTA DISASTER, DAY 5

As Delta Air Lines’ operational meltdown stretched into a fifth day, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it’s launching an investigation into how customers are being treated.

If your flight’s among the many hundreds canceled, you’re entitled to a refund and the reimbursement of some expenses, among other things.

CRIME AND COURTS

» Gwinnett County police charged the ex-boyfriend of 16-year-old Mia Campos with murder. Campos was seven months pregnant.

» A co-defendant in rapper Young Thug’s gang and racketeering case filed a new request for a mistrial, citing “tainted testimony.”

CLASS DISMISSED

Democratic leaders joined educators in decrying the recent decision not to fund an Advanced Placement African American Studies class — and urged Georgia’s Board of Education to override state Superintendent Richard Woods.

‘AN AMAZING CATALYST’

The Rev. Tom Bowers, who died recently at age 93, crafted many legacies at downtown Atlanta’s St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. His biggest: launching what became the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which last year distributed 96 million meals to those in need.

“He was an amazing catalyst for the spirit of God,” a longtime parishioner told the AJC.

PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS

» President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. He said he will speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.”

» Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after a bipartisan Congressional grilling about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

» Kamala Harris, whose campaign gained more than 1,000 Georgia volunteers in one day, could also benefit from the state’s rapidly growing bloc of Asian voters.

Also: Don’t miss Gavin Godfrey’s attempt to make sense of all the memes circling the vice president.

READY FOR ACTION

New head coach Raheem Morris, new quarterback Kirk Cousins and the rest of the Falcons report to training camp in Flowery Branch today.

Here are five position battles the AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter plans to keep an eye on.

More sports highlights:

Georgia Tech starts preseason football practice today, too, a month before their matchup with Florida State over in Ireland. Is Haynes King the best quarterback in the ACC?

starts preseason football practice today, too, a month before their matchup with Florida State over in Ireland. Is Haynes King the best quarterback in the ACC? The Braves got rained out again last night. That means a doubleheader today: Game 1 against the Reds at 12:20 p.m., Game 2 at 6:05 p.m.

WE ALL SCREAM!

Did you know there’s an Atlanta Ice Cream Festival? Me neither — but it’s back this weekend!

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Park, something like 130 vendors will sling ice cream creations, other food and artsy stuff. Plus live music! And entry is free.

ON THIS DATE

July 24, 1919

Georgia earned the dubious distinction of becoming the first state to vote against ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That’s the one allowing women to vote.

Nevertheless, enough other states ratified the amendment for it became law by 1920 — some 50 years before Georgia finally offered its official stamp of approval.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC contributor Ryan Fleisher captured pop-rocker Olivia Rodrigo enjoying the sold-out crowd during her Tuesday night show at State Farm Arena.

ONE MORE THING

They can’t deliver your mail on time, but the Postal Service is honoring legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek with a new set of commemorative stamps. And they look like little blue answer tiles!

