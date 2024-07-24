Other companies also submitted proposals, including Tiffany Brown Designs, Kuku Ethiopian Coffee and A Taste of Carnival LLC, the documents show.

The 10-year contracts that drew proposals were for:

Twelve retail locations on Concourses T, A, C and the atrium, totaling nearly 12,000 square feet

Eight retail locations on Concourses T and B, totaling more than 7,000 square feet

Seven food and beverage and three retail locations on Concourses A, B and C, totaling more than 15,000 square feet

However, one of the packages of concessions spots drew no proposals from competing companies: Four food and beverage and four retail locations on Concourses T, A and the atrium, totaling more than 10,000 square feet.

More concessions contracting is planned. Across all phases, the airport has said it plans to refresh more than 300,000 square feet of food, beverage, retail and service space.

Hartsfield-Jackson has more than 300 concessions locations across its seven concourses and two terminals.

Its plans to revamp food and retail outlets were delayed for years by contracting issues and by a federal corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall, then the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now been more than a decade since the last airport-wide refresh of concessions. The update will roll out in phases over multiple years.

Last year, the Atlanta airport awarded contracts for new stores and eateries on Concourses B, C, E and F to concessionaires Areas USA and Delaware North.

New restaurants named as part of the contracts awarded last year include airport outposts of Slutty Vegan, ASW Distillery and Old Fourth Distillery, as well an “autonomous shop,” which will allow shoppers to self-checkout “autonomously” by tapping any major credit card, grab the items they want to buy and walk out of the store, without having to go through a standard checkout line.