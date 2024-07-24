Tuesday’s Braves game postponed, to be made up with Wednesday doubleheader

Tuesday’s game between the Reds and Braves at Truist Park was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Braves and Reds will play a split-doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will be at 12:20 p.m. – as originally scheduled – and the second game will begin at 6:05 p.m.
Allan Winans, who was originally scheduled to start on Wednesday, will pitch the first game. Chris Sale, who was the Braves’ starter for Tuesday, will start the second one.
Teams can appoint a 27th man for a doubleheader. What this means: The Braves don’t need to make a roster move to bring up Winans to start on Wednesday. He can be the 27th man, then be sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game.
This is the second Braves postponement since Friday. Thus, Wednesday will be the second doubleheader of Atlanta’s homestand.
A large thunderstorm pounded Truist Park a couple hours before the game. The game officially went into a delay before it even started. At one point, the grounds crew removed the tarp and worked on the field, but then they placed the tarp back onto the diamond.
The Braves have gone 1-3 in this homestand against the Cardinals and Reds. After Wednesday’s doubleheader, they’ll fly to New York for their series against the Mets, which begins Thursday.
