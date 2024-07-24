Tuesday’s Braves game postponed, to be made up with Wednesday doubleheader

Tuesday’s game between the Reds and Braves at Truist Park was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Braves and Reds will play a split-doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will be at 12:20 p.m. – as originally scheduled – and the second game will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Allan Winans, who was originally scheduled to start on Wednesday, will pitch the first game. Chris Sale, who was the Braves’ starter for Tuesday, will start the second one.