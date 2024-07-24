Tuesday’s Braves game postponed, to be made up with Wednesday doubleheader

Atlanta Braves

Ground crew workers cover the field as the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds is delayed at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. It was eventually postponed. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Tuesday’s game between the Reds and Braves at Truist Park was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Braves and Reds will play a split-doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will be at 12:20 p.m. – as originally scheduled – and the second game will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Allan Winans, who was originally scheduled to start on Wednesday, will pitch the first game. Chris Sale, who was the Braves’ starter for Tuesday, will start the second one.

Teams can appoint a 27th man for a doubleheader. What this means: The Braves don’t need to make a roster move to bring up Winans to start on Wednesday. He can be the 27th man, then be sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game.

This is the second Braves postponement since Friday. Thus, Wednesday will be the second doubleheader of Atlanta’s homestand.

A large thunderstorm pounded Truist Park a couple hours before the game. The game officially went into a delay before it even started. At one point, the grounds crew removed the tarp and worked on the field, but then they placed the tarp back onto the diamond.

The Braves have gone 1-3 in this homestand against the Cardinals and Reds. After Wednesday’s doubleheader, they’ll fly to New York for their series against the Mets, which begins Thursday.

Despite the rain at Truist Park, hopeful fans are seen covering themselves with ponchos as they await the start of the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. The game is currently under a weather delay at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Ground crew workers cover the field as rain approaches the area at Truist Park moments before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Sarah Scott from Atlanta takes a cellphone photo of her sons Hilton and Hunter Scott with Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) prior to the game between Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

