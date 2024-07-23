BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death

Police officers could not determine the teen’s manner of death at the scene, but the following day, the Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.

On July 17, Monroy was arrested and accused of making false statements to an officer, police said. On Tuesday afternoon, he was additionally charged with malice murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault. He remains in the Gwinnett jail without bond, online records show.

A day before she was found, Mia’s family members told police she left the house with an unknown person. After she didn’t come home, they used a cellphone app to track her location to Stephens Road.

Detectives and investigators from the medical examiner’s office gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses at the scene, according to police. Authorities have not shared her cause of death.

Zarate described Mia as a sweet, innocent girl who was excited to see her baby’s smile, according to Univision. At the time, Zarate was shocked Monroy had been arrested.

“I don’t understand because he was here that night. He helped us look for her. He found her. He came here on (July 15), and he was here (July 16),” she said. “I don’t know what happened.”

A GoFundMe page that was created by Zarate had raised more than $20,000 as of Tuesday afternoon to cover funeral expenses.

“With all my heart, I ask you for help to give her and her baby a dignified burial,” she wrote on the fundraising page.

